Controversial YouTuber Sojang aka Taldeok Camp ordered to pay 76M KRW in damages to BTS' Taehyung, Jungkook, & BigHit in defamation lawsuit

On February 14, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, News1 reported that BTS members Jungkook and V (Kim Taehyung) have won a defamation lawsuit against controversial YouTuber Sojang, also known as Taldeok Camp. The Seoul Western District Court ruled that Sojang must pay a total of 76 million KRW in damages, with 51 million KRW awarded to Big Hit Music, 10 million KRW to V, and 15 million KRW to Jungkook.

The lawsuit was initially filed by BIGHIT Music on behalf of the BTS members after Sojang uploaded multiple YouTube videos containing malicious rumors about them. The agency also accused the YouTuber of copyright infringement, as they used unauthorized images and content of the idols.

The legal battle began in August 2024, with the plaintiffs demanding 90 million KRW in damages. While the court did not award the full amount, the final ruling still held Sojang accountable for defamation and unauthorized use of content.

The verdict by the court acknowledged that the YouTuber intentionally spread harmful and false claims about the BTS members. The court’s decision is seen as a significant move against cyber harassment, particularly in the K-pop industry, where online attacks on idols are rampant.

Who is Sojang aka Taldeok Camp? All we know as the controversial YouTuber is sued by various artists

Sojang, also known as Taldeok Camp, is a South Korean YouTuber known for posting defamatory videos about celebrities, especially of K-pop idols. The channel gained attention for spreading unverified rumors about artists' personal lives, relationships, and appearances, often using heavily edited content to mislead viewers.

Before its deletion, the channel amassed thousands of subscribers and millions of views by capitalizing on alleged false content.

Expand Tweet

BTS members V and Jungkook are not the first idols to take legal action against Sojang. Previously, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung won a lawsuit against the YouTuber and was awarded 50 million KRW ($35,000 USD) in damages. In another case, soloist Kang Daniel secured a 30 million KRW ($21,000 USD) compensation after the YouTuber was found guilty of defaming him.

The YouTuber has also faced criminal trials, with an Incheon District Court sentencing her to a suspended prison term and a hefty fine for defaming Jang Wonyoung.

Expand Tweet

Despite multiple lawsuits, the YouTuber continued uploading defamatory content until the YouTube channel was taken down. The ongoing legal actions against her have sparked discussions about the need for stricter regulations on cyber defamation and malicious online activities in South Korea.

Jungkook and V have been fulfilling their mandatory military service since December 2023, alongside RM, Jimin, and Suga. With only a few months remaining, they are set to be discharged in June.

