TWICE's Minsa shares an emotional moment during their preparation for MISAMO activities

On March 27, 2025, TWICE's Mina appeared on Hyoyeon's YouTube show Hyoyeon's Level Up, with Sana and Momo. While preparing for MISAMO's debut promotions, they discussed their similarities, differences, and challenges behind the scenes.

Subsequently, TWICE's Mina shared a vulnerable and emotional moment about how the MISAMO's activities were extreme. She stated that during the preparation for their first album, there was a showcase, and they had to prepare in the middle of their world tour. As they were preparing for the event, they had little time. Hence, they had memorized the choreography for the dance, immediately.

But the production team quickly changed the choreography and she could not get the new dance moves correct. Hence, she ended up crying because of the struggle she had to face because of the last minute change in the steps.

TWICE's Sana confessed that Mina usually did not make any mistakes while preparing for a choreography. She elaborated on how the world would collapse if she made a mistake. She added, as translated by KBIZoom:

"She's someone who usually doesn't make mistakes. When she suddenly made a mistake, it felt like the world was collapsing. If she makes a mistake, what am I supposed to do? Mina was correct, but the two of us did something else, so it seemed like Mina made a mistake too."

TWICE's Mina mentioned that the band usually gets ready for the preparation in one day. However, if they could not execute the dance steps, it was frustrating for them. Subsequently, Sana noted down the advantages and disadvantages of doing albums in a full group and a subunit. She added, as translated by Kbizoom:

"When performing as a whole group, as you know, the waiting time is really long. That's really tough, but on the other hand, you can take your time eating. When performing as a unit, there's no time to rest. Sometimes, you have to go on stage without even having time to eat."

For those unversed, MISAMO is the first sub-unit of TWICE. She made her official debut with the mini-album Masterpiece on July 26, 2023. It was released through JYP Entertainment and Warner Music Japan, respectively. The record featured seven tracks, including Do Not Touch, Behind The Curtain, Marshmallow, Funny Valentine, It's Not Easy For You, Rewind You, and Bouquet.

