On Thursday, January 30, Chinese actress Zhao Lusi released a post on the Chinese community platform, Weibo. She talked about the reason behind her documenting her recovery journey post her hospitalization for severe depression and possible aphasia, a language disorder that leads to one's loss of speech and ability to communicate.

Following her hospitalization on December 18, the actress has been revealing pictures and videos of her health status. Some of these clips revealed the severity of her health status and also kept fans updated on her slow but steady healing process.

However, at times, the actress was criticized for her documentation as many people labeled it to be "attention-seeking".

Expand Tweet

Trending

As a response to the same and as an update to her fans on her health status, the actress released a Weibo post. Here's what part of the post read:

"Depression needs positive awareness. Depressed individuals should receive proper treatment, protection, and be taken seriously. My so-called ‘marketing’ exists so people can truly see the reality and pain of this illness. Depression is not ‘attention-seeking’—it is real suffering. Even if just one person truly understands what I’m trying to say, Even if just one person finds new hope or motivation from this, Then I will be happy.”

All you need to know about the Chinese actress Zhao Lusi's latest Weibo post on documenting her recovery journey

On December 18, a video of Zhao Lusi being taken in a wheelchair while the actress appeared to be in a weak state landed on the internet. The incident took place when the actress was present on set for her latest Chinese drama project, Almost Lovers.

Expand Tweet

While the video left many fans and netizens concerned over the actress' health status, her team soon took to Weibo to explain that she was taken to the hospital to examine her health status, and as a result, she will be pausing all work-related activities.

Following the same, Zhao Lusi's documentation of her recovery journey has been the only source of updates from fans.

After over a month of her hospitalization, the actress finally spoke about her health, the severity of her depression, and the importance of documenting the same. Here's what she said through her Weibo post:

“I take videos and photos to record my progress. I want to see the version of myself who is working hard every day. So whether people call this ‘marketing,’ ‘attention-seeking,’ or any other labels they try to pin on me— I accept them all. Some may ask, “So, you’re just using this for marketing? Yes, correct."

Expand Tweet

She then talked about the reason behind her documentation. Zhao Lusi explained that it's her way of contributing to increasing the awareness of depression.

She also wanted to explain how depression can often be seen through a lens of stigma and can be misunderstood by people.

"Because only through awareness and communication can people stop looking at depression through a lens of stigma and misunderstanding. More voices of understanding and support will emerge. Those who empathize—including companies—will also step up to protect those who need help.”

Following Zhao Lusi's statement, many fans and netizens have been commending the actress' bold initiative to stand up for herself while also creating awareness about depression.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback