"Deserved"- Fans proud as Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM's 'Neva Play' is nominated for Best of Listeners Choice: International Song

On March 13, 2025, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM's collaborative track Neva Play was nominated for the Best of Listeners Choice: International Song on Spotify, leaving the fandom proud. Users could cast their vote on the application thrice in a day and from all of their accounts.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those unversed, the track was released on September 6, 2024, through Hot Girl and Warner. The southern rap record was penned by songwriters, including Megan Thee Stallion, LilJuMadeDaBeat, RM, Shae Jacobs, B Ham, Peter Fenn, and Hadar Adora. It was produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat, Shae Jacobs, B Ham, and Peter Fenn.

Subsequently, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM's latest feat circulated on social media and impressed the fans. They shared multiple snippets celebrating the nomination. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

Ad

"RM megan deserved this nomination."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom encouraged each other to cast their votes for BTS' RM and Megan Thee Stallion's Neva Play on social media. They mentioned that the duo had to win at every cost for the latest nomination on Spotify.

"Please vote everyone. Premium accounts have 3 votes and free accounts 1,"- a fan reacted.

"Free accounts only have one vote per day but premium accounts have 2, so use all your accounts and vote for neva play,"- a fan shared.

Ad

"Let’s show our support and vote 3️⃣ times a day to help it win,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that the fandom ARMYs should use all of their accounts to cast the votes for them.

"VOTE FOR NAMJOON WITH ALL YOUR ACCOUNTS!! NEVA PLAY DESERVES THIS WIN,"- a user reacted.

"LETS GET THIS, there are many acts w bigger songs that got nominated pls vote for meg and joon,"- a user shared.

Ad

BTS' RM released Right Place, Wrong Person

On May 24, 2024, BTS' RM released the second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, through BigHit Music. It featured artists, including Little Simz, Domi JD Beck, and Moses Somney. It contained eleven tracks, which have been listed below:

Right People, Wrong Place Nuts Out of Love Domodachi (featuring Little Simz) ? (Interlude with Domi and JD Beck) Groin Heaven Lost! Around the World in a Day (featuring Moses Sumney) Credit Roll Come Back to Me

Ad

The record made its debut at number two position on the South Korean Circle Album Chart. It sold over 585,000 copies featuring two versions. It made its debut at the number two position on the Japanese Oricon Albums Chart, selling 23,000 units.

BTS' Kim Namjoon is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback