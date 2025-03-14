  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Deserved"- Fans proud as Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM's 'Neva Play' is nominated for Best of Listeners Choice: International Song

"Deserved"- Fans proud as Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM's 'Neva Play' is nominated for Best of Listeners Choice: International Song

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Mar 14, 2025 14:30 GMT
Fans proud as Megan Thee Stallion and BTS
Fans proud as Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM's 'Neva Play' is nominated for Best of Listeners Choice: International Song (Image via @rkive/Instagram)

On March 13, 2025, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM's collaborative track Neva Play was nominated for the Best of Listeners Choice: International Song on Spotify, leaving the fandom proud. Users could cast their vote on the application thrice in a day and from all of their accounts.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For those unversed, the track was released on September 6, 2024, through Hot Girl and Warner. The southern rap record was penned by songwriters, including Megan Thee Stallion, LilJuMadeDaBeat, RM, Shae Jacobs, B Ham, Peter Fenn, and Hadar Adora. It was produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat, Shae Jacobs, B Ham, and Peter Fenn.

Subsequently, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM's latest feat circulated on social media and impressed the fans. They shared multiple snippets celebrating the nomination. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

Ad
"RM megan deserved this nomination."
Ad

The fandom encouraged each other to cast their votes for BTS' RM and Megan Thee Stallion's Neva Play on social media. They mentioned that the duo had to win at every cost for the latest nomination on Spotify.

"Please vote everyone. Premium accounts have 3 votes and free accounts 1,"- a fan reacted.
"Free accounts only have one vote per day but premium accounts have 2, so use all your accounts and vote for neva play,"- a fan shared.
Ad
"Let’s show our support and vote 3️⃣ times a day to help it win,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that the fandom ARMYs should use all of their accounts to cast the votes for them.

"VOTE FOR NAMJOON WITH ALL YOUR ACCOUNTS!! NEVA PLAY DESERVES THIS WIN,"- a user reacted.
"LETS GET THIS, there are many acts w bigger songs that got nominated pls vote for meg and joon,"- a user shared.
Ad
"CONGRATULATIONS MEGAN,"- a user commented.

BTS' RM released Right Place, Wrong Person

On May 24, 2024, BTS' RM released the second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, through BigHit Music. It featured artists, including Little Simz, Domi JD Beck, and Moses Somney. It contained eleven tracks, which have been listed below:

  1. Right People, Wrong Place
  2. Nuts
  3. Out of Love
  4. Domodachi (featuring Little Simz)
  5. ? (Interlude with Domi and JD Beck)
  6. Groin
  7. Heaven
  8. Lost!
  9. Around the World in a Day (featuring Moses Sumney)
  10. Credit Roll
  11. Come Back to Me
Ad

The record made its debut at number two position on the South Korean Circle Album Chart. It sold over 585,000 copies featuring two versions. It made its debut at the number two position on the Japanese Oricon Albums Chart, selling 23,000 units.

BTS' Kim Namjoon is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी