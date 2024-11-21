“Did their best to sabotage Taehyung”- Fans slam HYBE over alleged lack of remix releases and promotions for BTS’ V solo releases

Recently, ARMYs began to address HYBE Labels' alleged sabotage of BTS' Taehyung's solo career. They expressed that the agency has neither been properly promoting his solo activities nor has been talking about the milestones he's achieved through his solo tracks. Therefore, fans have been criticizing the agency for the same.

One of the issues that fans addressed was the agency not releasing alternative covers for Taehyung's songs. Fans noticed that while the other members of BTS, after their solo release had alternative covers and remixes of their tracks on all the streaming platforms, BTS' V was the only member who didn't get alternative covers or remixes released.

Therefore, fans have been trending several hashtags like 'Give Fans Additional V Covers', 'Hybe Treat V Equally', etc, to garner the agency's attention to the issue and make them address their concerns. Here are a few fan reactions and comments regarding the same:

"The way co. did their best to sabotage taehyung"

"your being found out by the world how much have we got to do for you to treat Taehyung fairly!!!!! and the fact you’ve been found out and your still blatantly doing it!!!! STOP!!!!!!!" said a fan.

"im tired of hybe and all their shenigans to hold Tae down. I can only wish he sets up his own structure for his own releases. the company has been working against him since forever," added another fan.

More fans and netizens talked about HYBE's alleged intentions to bring down the BTS member and his solo career.

"No US promotion, no US album launch parties, no Seoul pop up exhibitions and yet Layover did just great. I’m sad he didn’t get all the glitzy, razzmatazz that other members had but in a way that just makes me more proud that he let his music do the talking," commented a fan.

"never had a single tool. Having fri(end)s in one album also messed with his sales. Hybe clearly knows how to push streams/sales, so it’s very obvious they are intentionally sabotaging his music career," stated an X user.

"I have no problem with other members getting it but I feel upset thinking that taehyung didn't get anything from that company, he gave his 100 for the grp & built the company but what he gets in return? Sabotage with multiplied numbers," added another user.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's solo career and activities

BTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, is a 28-year-old singer-songwriter who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, alongside his fellow group members. As he rolled out his activities as a group member, the idol released many songs as a part of the group's album. Some of these songs are Inner Child, Singularity, etc.

Apart from his solo songs as a BTS member, he also released a few SoundClouds as an independent artist, such as Winter Bear, Snow Flower, and more. However, it wasn't until September 2023 that the idol established his official solo career. He rolled out his solo debut album, Layover, dedicated to his relationship with Yeontan, his pet dog.

Following the same, the idol also rolled out another single in March 2024 called FRI(END)S. Taehyung has also been rolling out other solo activities such as the release of the Vinyl version of his album, Layover, in October.

He also released a photobook called Type 1 in July which featured pictures of his journey as a solo artist. However, as of December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service.

Taehyung is currently serving in the 2nd Army Corps' Ssangyong Unit as a member of the Military Police Corps. He's expected to be discharged in June 2025. On the other hand, the idol has another release scheduled for Christmas. His posthumous collaboration with Bing Crosby called White Christmas will be released on December 6.

