“DO YOUR JOB PROPERLY”- Fans call out MBC for seemingly featuring a representation of Israel-Palestine conflict in When the Phone Rings finale

On January 3 and 4, 2025, Netflix released the final two episodes of the popular K-drama When the Phone Rings. Throughout its twelve-episode run, the series garnered praise for its intricate storytelling and emotional depth, becoming a favorite among domestic and international audiences. However, the show's conclusion has sparked a heated debate, with the finale unsettling many viewers due to a controversial portrayal of a fictional conflict.

The scene in question in When the Phone Rings features a broadcast where the fictional country "Paltima" is accused of launching airstrikes on "Izmael" and holding Korean nationals hostage. Despite using fictional names, audiences quickly drew parallels to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Viewers have alleged that the storyline misrepresents the ongoing situation and portrays a skewed perspective. This perceived insensitivity has led to online backlash, with fans accusing the creators of pushing a narrative that oversimplifies a complex humanitarian issue.

Many viewers have expressed disappointment, pointing out that this narrative shift does not align with the source material, the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul-nyeo. An X user, @_lefestin wrote,

"as much as i love wtpr, this scene is straight up tone deaf & mbc should be held accountable for it. they need to cut that part & issue an apology asap as such controversy will not only ruin the drama’s reputation but will also harm the casts. DO YOUR JOB PROPERLY."

Social media platforms have been flooded with calls for accountability from the production team of When the Phone Rings, including director Park Sang-woo and screenwriter Kim Ji-woon.

"apparently this part doesn't even exist in the novel? the writer and directors of the drama should be held accountable for blantantly putting this propaganda in the very last episode," an X user wrote.

"They should've left out this show of any political inclination," a netizen remarked.

"Insensitive for making unnecessary storyline related to the ongoing genocide issue. Disgusting piece of sh*t," another person commented.

"drama getting attention, but at the end.. been rate 1 star bcoz of the tone deaf of this people in k-ent , u deserve it then..," a user added.

Several netizens have demanded a public apology and the removal of the contentious scene, arguing that it was unnecessary and out of context.

"Offputting. Since they were going the fictional route anyway, they could have used much different sounding country names. One could only surmise the intention, the stance, behind the decision," a user mentioned.

"seriously the whole foreign politics part in the last episode was so unnecessary and cringe giving very much propaganda," a person added.

"I'm very disappointed with the writers and producer of this drama.. didn't they do the research before?," a netizen commented.

More about When the Phone Rings and its popularity

When the Phone Rings follow the lives of Baek Sa-eon, played by Yoo Yeon-seok, and Hong Hee-joo, portrayed by Chae Soo-bin, a couple in their third year of an arranged marriage. Despite living under the same roof, their relationship remains distant and cold, marked by unspoken emotions and unresolved tensions.

Their ordinary lives take a dramatic turn in When the Phone Rings when Baek Sa-eon receives a threatening phone call warning that Hong Hee-joo's life is in danger. This call propels the couple into a series of high-stakes events, unveiling hidden secrets and testing the boundaries of trust and loyalty.

Despite the growing criticism, the finale of When the Phone Rings achieved significant success in terms of viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 8.6%, the highest for the series.

Neither MBC nor the production team of When the Phone Rings has issued an official statement addressing the backlash. All twelve episodes of When the Phone Rings are available to stream on Netflix.

