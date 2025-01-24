"DO YOUR JOB PROPERLY"— Fans furious at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025 host for alleged disrespect towards BTS’ j-hope despite his role as opening act

On January 24, 2025, BTS fans, known as ARMY, voiced their frustration online over perceived disrespect towards j-hope, who opened Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025. Despite his key role in launching the show, fans felt j-hope was unfairly treated during the gala.

Fans began complaining when the host reportedly omitted j-hope’s name twice while introducing performers. They alleged that while the host extensively mentioned and cheered on other artists, the Arson rapper received less acknowledgment despite his performance, which included hits like MIC Drop, More, and On the Street.

Clips circulating online showed the crowd erupting with purple-lit ARMY Bombs (lightsticks) and fan chants, only to have their enthusiasm muted by the host's interruptions. Many felt this treatment was dismissive and unprofessional. An X user, @messages4jhope, wrote,

"That host didnt even mention his name at the start LIKE WTF DO YOUR JOB PROPERLY! Hobi did not deserve this treatment considering he held the show up and brought the crowd."

Others also flocked to social media for this alleged disrespectful demeanor of the host towards j-hope.

"Jhope being the center of attention, and the host fighting for his life to make it seem like he wasn't. For real what is his name? He deserves his minute of fame," an X user wrote.

"That host trying crowd control tactics. Oh they are so bitter," another fan commented.

"I'm still pissed off about how the host skipped jhope's name twice. Like b**ch thats so unprofessional amd disrespectful," a netizen mentioned.

"The amount of disrespect towards an artist and then having the audacity to ask his fans to scream for others, ngl i would just leave such an unprofessional environment," a fan commented.

Fans also criticized the host for initiating repeated chants for another artist while abruptly cutting off j-hope’s fan chants. Some speculated that these actions were deliberate attempts to downplay his popularity.

"The worst host I have ever seen. It is too clear that you favor that girl while most people come there to cheer for Jhope," a user added.

"Armys be cheering for jhope and then comes the damned host with "oh oh oh" stfu," an X user wrote.

"Not the host trying to stop army from chanting jhope," another netizen added.

More about BTS' j-hope's performance at the Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes and his solo activities

The event, hosted by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron to raise funds for hospitalized children, featured renowned international artists. The lineup included Katy Perry, John Legend, and K-pop artists like BTS j-hope, BIGBANG G-Dragon, Taeyang, and BLACKPINK Rosé.

The BTS member’s performance marked his first stage appearance since completing his military service in October 2024, making it a momentous occasion for him and his fans.

As the BTS member's solo career continues, his upcoming HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, which kicks off in Seoul in late February, has already seen tickets sell out within hours. With similar success in North America, the tour highlights the immense demand for his solo work.

