"Does this mean they’re not endgame"— Internet reacts as A-rin and Bae ji-yeon seemingly hint at their game ahead of Single’s Inferno 4

On January 24, 2025, Fastpaper magazine released a wave of speculation surrounding the relationships on Single’s Inferno 4 after a revealing interview with the cast. The popular dating reality show, which has captivated viewers with its twists and emotional arcs, is now at the center of fan debates about its future pairings.

Bae Ji-yeon has also become a focal point of fan theories. She has been linked to Kim Tae-hwan on the show, but her playful video message to panelist Dex, a former Single’s Inferno contestant, hinted at another layer to her story.

She was informed that Dex had mentioned in earlier episodes that if he had been a participant in the show, he would have chosen her to accompany him to Paradise. In response, she playfully remarked,

Trending

"Thank you for liking me. I'm waiting here."

Expand Tweet

Adding to the intrigue, A-rin’s recent comments in the interview have left fans questioning the trajectory of her relationship with Kook Dong-ho, as she admitted her feelings for him began to fade by the fifth episode. When asked if she was interested in any other men, she replied,

"Yes, except for Dongho. I don't think I was interested in anyone else until episode 5!"

Fans have been analyzing these interactions and speculating whether the connections will be shifted to someone else. An X user, @nitaxoxo0, wrote,

"does this mean they’re not endgame."

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media to talk about the potential changes that can take place in the remaining episodes.

"doesn’t this mean that her and tehwan don’t make it," an X user wrote.

"not her basically confirming her and tae-hwan are not endgame," another fan commented.

"I kneww this gonna happen...dongho might actually fell for haerin based on the preview," a fan mentioned.

Some also expressed disappointment about encountering spoilers before the final episode aired.

"what is this interview like they just exposed all the inferno tea like now i feel like we know that they’re gonna end together and now we know jiyeon doesn’t end up with tehwan im acc mad they’re spoiling the show," another person remarked.

"Spoilers we got today, jiyeon is single, arin is gonna be interested in another guy!" a fan added.

"i don't want spoilerss!!" a user mentioned.

More about the ongoing development in Netflix's Single’s Inferno 4

The fourth season of Single’s Inferno has successfully captured the audience’s attention with its unique blend of romance and competition. Contestants are isolated on a remote island, forming connections in hopes of escaping to the luxurious Paradise Hotel, where they can enjoy privacy and comfort.

The show’s engaging format and charismatic cast have made it a global hit, with viewers eagerly tuning in for the unfolding drama.

Expand Tweet

The season’s standout participants include A-rin, whose aloof demeanor contrasts with her vulnerability in exploring romantic possibilities, and Ji-yeon, whose chic and confident persona has made her a fan favorite. The presence of Tae-hwan, a model and DJ, has also added intrigue, as his chemistry with Ji-yeon unfolds in unexpected ways.

The latest episodes of Single’s Inferno 4 have sparked more questions than answers, with fans dissecting every interaction and speculating on the true connections among contestants.

As Single’s Inferno 4 approaches its final episodes, viewers are left to wonder whether their favorite couples will stay the course or if new twists will upend the relationships.

With its unpredictable nature and emotionally charged moments, the show continues to dominate conversations and keep fans eagerly awaiting the next episode. Fans can catch new episodes of Single’s Inferno 4 every Tuesday on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback