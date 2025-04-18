“Don't ever speak about their friendship”- Fans react as Bruno Mars revives his ‘APT’ moments with BLACKPINK’s Rosé in latest Instagram update

Bruno Mars reposted a fan-made collage of him and BLACKPINK's Rosé on his Instagram story on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The pictures seemingly showed the two singers from when they were preparing and promoting their collaborative song APT.

Fans who saw the pictures were happy to see the friendship between the two sings and appreciated the love and respect they had for each other. However, there were a few fans who speculated that the friendship between Mars and Rosé was one-sided but were glad to see Mars upload the pictures. They had been speculating that Bruno Mars didn't allegedly appreciate the friendship as much as the BLACKPINK star did.

The speculations began after watching a video of Rosé trying to video call Bruno Mars at the 2025 Coachella during Lady Gaga's performance. Since the Uptown Funk singer didn't answer the call, netizens began speculating about the friendship. However, they were happy to see the photos that Bruno Mars had uploaded.

Fans took to X to react to the photos with many asking others not to "speak about their friendship." They defended Mars and the K-pop star's friendship, asking others not to speculate about it.

"This man doesn't play about Rosé, don't ever speak about their friendship"

"Like we stated before, they're definitely besties" said a fan on X

"#That specific fandom keeps calling Rose“desperate,” meanwhile she and Bruno Mars are out here genuinely enjoying their wholesome friendship moments together. Stay pressed!" added another fan

"Yall said Rosie & Bruno friendship was half sided but he posted this. Aw ok." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their happiness on Bruno Mars' recent post while defending the K-pop idol and her friendship with the singer.

"what were the odds of Bruno posting a fan made collage of him and Rosé together days after the whales were trying to make her look desperate, they always miserable fail with their hate trains when it comes to Rose" stated a fan

"Pretty sure Bruno knows because every time the antis try to laugh at Rosé, he supports her in a IG story." added an X user

"it’s called having a friend but ofc a kpop stan wouldn’t understand that" said a netizen

"So to you face timing a person is a form of desperation?" commented another X user

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Rosé and her recent solo activities

The K-pop idol made her debut under YG Entertainment in 2016 along with her girl group BLACKPINK. However, after their contract with the agency expired in December 2023, they chose to leave YG Entertainment.

While BLACKPINK, as a group, is still housed under YG Entertainment, the members either started their own label or signed with new agencies for solo promotions. BLACKPINK's Rosé signed with YG Entertainment subsidary, THE BLACK LABEL, through a management contract. Her South Korean solo activities are expected to be taken care of by THE BLACK LABEL.

The idol also signed with Atlantic Records for international scheduled and promotions. Following the launch of her solo career, the idol rolled out her first solo and collaborative track, APT feat. Bruno Mars, in October 2024.

The song soon became an internet sensation and peaked several music charts with its commercial success.

She also released her first studio debut album, Rosie, in December 2024, which held the song, toxic till the end, as its title track. Therefore, fans and netizens have been cheering on and excitedly looking forward to the upcoming contents of the K-pop idol's solo career.

