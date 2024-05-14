Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know about the upcoming drama

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella, also known as She Dreams of Cinderella or I Openly Dream of Cinderella, is an upcoming South Korean romance and comedy drama set for release this May. It is helmed by director Kim Min-kyung and penned by screenwriter Yoo-ja. The series has been produced by companies including CJ ENM, Story Phoenix, and KeyEast.

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella features a star-studded cast, including Pyo Ye-jin, Lee Jun-young, Kim Hyun-jin, and Song Ji-woo. The drama will revolve around the story of a modern-day Cinderella who ascends a white horse and eventually embarks on a journey of hurdles and challenges.

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella will be released on TVING and Paramount+

Release date

The romance and comedy drama Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella will premiere on May 31, 2024, on TVING and Paramount+. The ten-episode drama will be of forty-minute duration each and will be aired on Friday.

Plot

The upcoming series will depict the story of a woman who believes in a fairy tale love story and is referred to as a 21st-century Cinderella. Subsequently, she meets a prince riding a white horse, symbolizing that he does not believe in love.

However, as the couple interacts in a formal setting, they gradually start depending on each other, and their relationship develops into love.

Cast and characters

The series features Pyo Ye-jin, Lee Jun-young, Kim Hyun-jin, and Kim Chae-eun, and they will chronicle the characters of Shin Jae-rim, Moon Cha-min, Baek Do-hong, and Kang Soo-jin, respectively.

Pyo Ye-jin as Shin Jae-rim

Pyo Ye-jin is set to chronicle the character of 21st-century Cinderella, Shin Jae-rim, who gets hired as the manager of a social club with the aim of finding a prince charming who rides a white horse. However, as she is referred to as a 21st-century Cinderella, Shin Jae-rim eventually realizes her self-worth and stops seeking someone else for love.

Subsequently, she starts living independently after encountering Moon Chae-min and learning a new way of experiencing life.

Pyo Ye-jin has been featured in multiple series, including Our Blooming Youth, VIP, Taxi Driver seasons 1 and 2, Moon in the Day, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, While You Were Sleeping, Fight for My Way, and others.

Lee Jun-young as Moon Cha-min

Lee Jun-young will portray the character of the son of a wealthy conglomerate family, who is appointed as the CEO of a social media company. He despises women who believe in fairy tale romance and do not have any compassion for them. However, he soon encounters manager Shin Jae-rim and develops feelings for her, even though they have polar opposite personalities.

Kim Hyun-jin will chronicle the character of a self-made movie director, Baek Do-hong, who has made a 10-million film and keeps a secret. Kim Chae-eun will portray the role of a gynecologist and obstetrician with lots of responsibility as an elder daughter.

The South Korean actor, rapper, and singer Lee Jun-young has been featured in dramas, including Goodbye to Goodbye, Class of Lies, Good Casting, Backstreet Rookie, Imitation, May I Help You?, Let Me Be Your Knight, Please Don't Hate Me, and others.

Baek Mi-kyung, the director of Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella, is known for projects like Strong Girl Bong-soon, The Lady in Dignity, Mine, and others.

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella will be available for streaming on TVING and Paramount+ in selected regions on May 31.