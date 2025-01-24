"Ended Fanwars"— Fans react to BTS' J-Hope and BLACKPINK's Rosé's interaction at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes concert

BTS’ J-Hope and BLACKPINK's Rosé took the internet by storm with their appearance at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes concert event, hosted by the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron. On January 23, 2024, J-Hope and Rosé, alongside other artists including Katy Perry, John Legend, and BIGBANG’s Taeyang and G-Dragon, performed at the concert in Paris.

Several clips and videos from the performances started to circulate online as the attendees shared some glimpses. What caught fans' attention was the moment when the BLACKPINK vocalist and the BTS rapper stood beside each other during the group photo session.

Furthermore, fans observed that an organizer seemingly requested J-Hope to pose alongside Rosé. Although it was for a short moment, fans were delighted to see them together in one frame.

Previously, the BTS and BLACKPINK fandoms have been reportedly seen engaging in fan wars online. However, as the two K-pop singers were spotted together, the common fans took it as a moment to celebrate, with one fan stating:

"Ended fanwars."

"ROSE AND JHOPE !!! A DUO WE DIDNT KNOW WE NEEDED," a user stated.

"BANGPINK CRUMBS! ROSE AND HOBI!" another fan said.

The common fans of BTS and BLACKPINK rejoiced as they saw the two idols together, with other K-pop artists like the BIGBANG members G-Dragon and Taeyang.

"HOBI AND ROSIE NEXT TO EACH OTHER ARMYBLINKS KEEP ON WINNING," a fan wrote.

"My 2020 armyblink heart would have been screaming nonstop right now," another netizen reacted.

"Ppl seeing hobi gd rose taeyang all my f*cking ex ults & ults in one room and im not there," a fan commented.

Fans continued to show their happiness seeing J-Hope and Rosé in one frame at the concert.

"I SWEAR I CAN'T STOP HAVING A HEART ATTACK!!! HOBI AND ROSÉ ARE THERE, ENOUGH," a user stated (translated by Google).

"I'm so happy, I mean for me this is something I didn't think I'd live to see, I love these two so much I need them to now upload a photo together to their IG and collaborate," a fan said (translated by Google).

"THATS A WHOLE PLATE OF FOOD OH MY GOOODODODOD," a user said

BTS’ J-Hope and BLACKPINK's Rosé's performances at Le Gala des Pièces Juanes

On January 23, 2025, the Le Gala des Pièces Juanes event was held at the Paris La Defense Arena, showcasing remarkable performances by international musicians, including BTS’ J-Hope and Rosé of BLACKPINK. The event is also widely called the French Charity Gala Show, as the profits made through the tickets sold are donated to the Fondation des Hôpitaux.

J-Hope kickstarted the concert as the opening act, performing some of his solo hit tracks, including MORE and On The Street. The BTS rapper also performed the group's popular hip-hop song Mic Drop. Meanwhile, Rosé, who made her solo debut on December 6, 2024, performed songs from her album rosie.

Rosé showcased her vocals through songs like toxic till the end, number one girl, stay a little longer, and the viral hit track APT. ft. Bruno Mars. Rosé also performed BLACKPINK’s debut song, BOOMBAYAH!

Meanwhile, J-Hope is set to go on his first solo world tour titled HOPE ON THE STAGE, starting from the Seoul show on February 28, 2025. On the other hand, Rosé dropped the vinyl version of her album rosie on the album's official selling website on January 24, 2025.

