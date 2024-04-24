ENHYPEN's Jay set to collaborate with Japanese rock band GLAY on their 30th debut anniversary single ‘Whodunit’

Jay of ENHYPEN is all set to feature in Japanese group GLAY’s upcoming song, Whodunit. Not only will he contribute with his vocals, but he also has writing credits for the song. The social media accounts of the group released a graphic on April 24, 2024, that featured Jay's name alongside the song's name, confirming the news.

The song will be released on April 29 and is in honor of the Japanese music group’s 30th debut anniversary. GLAY’s website even released a statement by the ENHYPEN member about his thoughts towards collaborating with the group.

It has also been reported that the group’s leader, Takuro, reached out to Jay himself after listening to his vocals and seeing his passion for rock music. Fans are deeming it to be an absolute moment of pride for the entire K-pop community.

Jay of ENHYPEN will feature in a new Japanese song

GLAY is a Japanese rock band formed in 1988, consisting of members Teru (vocals), Hisashi (guitar), Takuro (guitar), and Jiro (bass). They gained popularity in the 1990s and are considered one of the most successful and influential bands in the Japanese music industry.

GLAY's music style blends elements of rock, pop, and punk, and they are known for their energetic live performances. Over the years, they have released numerous hit songs and albums, establishing themselves as one of Japan's top rock acts.

This group recently approached ENHYPEN’s 22-year-old member Jay to be a part of their upcoming song, Whodunit. This English term refers to a murder mystery story or drama where the identity of the true culprit is kept a secret until the very end.

As GLAY is a rock band, it is obvious that the song will be in the rock genre. However, fans are excited to see how Jay would take on the rock genre, as he is mostly used to doing pop with his group.

However, Jay has not only gladly decided to lend his vocals to the Japanese song but has also taken part in curating its lyrics. Meanwhile, this is what the young star said about collaborating with GLAY:

“I am truly honored and it feels like a dream to be able to participate in GLAY-san's commemorative work through collaboration. I was able to participate in filming, recording, and even in songwriting, making it a truly special memory! I sang with all my heart in hopes of creating a song that resonates with many people, so I would be happy if many could listen to it.”

Even though a lot of international audiences might not be aware of GLAY, the band is one of the biggest in their home country, Japan. They're dubbed the third-best-selling artists in Japan and are likened to The Beatles in terms of musical diversity. They also possess the Guinness World Record for the largest single concert with 200,000 attendees.

ENHYPEN's upcoming activities

In terms of activities, Jay has a packed April 2024 month, which the fans are adoringly referring to as “JAY-PRIL," as it is also his birthday month.

In other important news, his bandmates Heeseung, Ni-ki, and him are all set to throw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game. This match will take place in Seattle, USA, on April 29, the same day as Whodunit’s release. The match will be played between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves.

This is being declared “homecoming” for Jay, as he was born and raised in Seattle and has been a fan of the Mariners since his childhood.

This promotional pitch will be undertaken during the group’s Seattle leg of the US FATE PLUS World concert tour. ENHYPEN will cover five locations across the country: Chicago, Anaheim, Oakland, Tacoma, and New York. It is also reported that the group will also be making a comeback in May 2024 with brand-new music.