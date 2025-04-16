"Every day together is another adventure"— NewJeans commemorate 1,000 days on Instagram while lawsuit against ADOR progresses

On April 16, 2025, NewJeans celebrated its 1,000th day since its debut with a heartfelt message to its fans, known as Bunnies. All five members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—shared a post on their joint Instagram account. The message was filled with gratitude, as they called the past 1,000 days "an adventure." The group officially debuted on July 22, 2022, with its first single, Attention.

Accompanying the message was a symbolic image of a sunflower, which seemingly represents loyalty and affection. As translated by an X account, @newjeans_loop, the caption read,

"Bunnies~! It's been 1000 days since we met~! The 1000 days with you have been pure happiness! Every day together is another adventure! Love you x 1000."

Despite the celebration, the group has been locked in a legal standoff with its agency, ADOR, resulting in a complete halt of group activities since March 21. The members' celebratory post was emotional, but it came at a time when their future as a group remains legally uncertain.

Lawsuit with ADOR escalates as NewJeans reject return to HYBE

NewJeans decided to terminate its contract with ADOR after a series of escalating disputes with the agency. The members claimed that their trust in the company had been broken, particularly following the removal of former CEO Min Hee-jin.

They also pointed to violations of artist protection clauses and poor communication. The members sent a notice to ADOR demanding corrections. When the company did not fulfill their requests, the members announced the end of their exclusive contract in November 2024. They declared that they would pursue their activities independently.

ADOR asserted that the contract remains valid and accused the members of violating it by seeking to promote independently. Conversely, NewJeans contends that the contract is no longer valid due to the dismissal of former CEO Min Hee-jin, stating that it was essential to their trust in the agency.

The group recently announced a suspension of all activities during a performance in Hong Kong after the court granted the label's injunction to assert control over them. Following the court’s injunction in favor of ADOR, the members filed an objection.

Rumors circulated regarding disagreements among the parents of underage members concerning legal actions, but a joint statement from all the parents denied any discord. They emphasized that the girls are united in their stance against returning to HYBE and are supporting each other both professionally and personally. As reported by KbiZoom, the parents' statement read:

“The reports circulated by some media outlets are entirely false. All five members are firm in their decision not to return to HYBE. We, the parents, fully respect our daughters’ decisions. These challenges have only strengthened our communication and deepened our bonds. It’s frustrating and disappointing to see baseless rumors about family disputes and potential member departures being reported as fact.”

In the meantime, the NewJeans members are staying visible through solo activities. Minji and Hanni were recently spotted traveling in Italy. Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein made personal appearances at fan-organized birthday cafés.

NewJeans members have also been communicating directly with Bunnies through their new social channel @mhdhh_friends.

