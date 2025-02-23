"Every two business days" — Fans hilariously react as ZEROBASEONE's Han Yu-jin falls off his chair during his recent livestream

K-pop idols have had hilarious interactions while hosting a live stream with the fans. The latest idol to join the ranks of hilarious live streams is ZEROBASEONE (ZB1)'s Han Yu-jin. He went live for a few minutes on the group's Bubble account on February 21, 2025.

Ad

In the short live stream on Bubble, Han Yu-jin spoke to his fans while eating boiled corn. He was saying,

"ZEROSE (fandom name) I love you/ I don't love you" with each bite.

After he was done eating, he stretched a little and fell off his chair as the chair toppled over. He steadied himself and ended the livestream shortly after. Here is what the fans had to say about this adorably clumsy behavior:

Ad

Trending

"every two business days,,, im cryinajhdsbj"

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans reacted to the livestream:

"see no one else in kpop is going live just to eat corn and fall out of their chair. just another way that han yujin is the future of this industry. a visionary." a fan wrote.

"hes such an interesting guy to me like he came out straight from a cartoon," a user wrote.

Ad

"he is actually the cutest hehe fall at the end is the cherry on top like," a fan replied.

During the live, Han Yu-jin almost fell once, yet he leaned back again and fell off the chair eventually. He was wearing a black and white full-sleeve jacket. His socked feet went up in the air as he toppled over, falling on his back. Here are more reactions from the fans:

Ad

"WHY WOULD HE LEAN BACK AGAIN IF HE ALREADY ALMOST FELL THE FIRST TIME IM CRYING," a user wrote.

"U can say he literally fell for zeroses," a fan wrote.

"He is literally the cutest living being ever," a fan replied.

Who is Han Yu-jin of ZEROBASEONE?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Han Yu-jin participated in the music survival show Boys Planet, where he ranked ninth. He debuted in 2023 with ZEROBASEONE, aka ZB1, under Yue Hua Entertainment. The group is slated to be active for a total of 2.5 years.

He will turn 18 next month as he celebrates his birthday on March 20. He is also currently enrolled in an art school and practices dance.

ZEROBASEONE made their Japanese debut in January 2025 with the EP Prezent. The group also announced their first comeback for 2025 with the EP BLUE PARADISE. A pre-release single from the album titled Doctor! Doctor! was released on January 20, 2025. BLUE PARADISE is slated to be released on February 24. 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback