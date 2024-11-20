"Everyone will sell their souls to see them perform"- Fans thrilled by buzz around ENHYPEN’s possible Coachella 2025 headline

Speculation about K-pop group ENHYPEN possibly headlining Coachella 2025 has sparked excitement among netizens. On November 20, 2024, a leaked tentative calendar for the alleged event shared by a user on X, @hoonjbol, quickly gained traction online, amassing over 334,000 views as of the time of writing.

The calendar hinted at ENHYPEN being among the main acts for the globally renowned music festival.

Coachella is one of the world's most celebrated music festivals, bringing together top artists and fans from across the globe. The upcoming event is scheduled for April 11-13 and 18-20, 2025, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Fans flooded social media with their excitement and hope for the rumor to be true, with many expressing their eagerness to see the group achieve this milestone. A user on X, @KimMisa67673308 wrote,

"Yes please, everyone will sell their souls to see them perform at Coachella."

Others also chimed in to express their anticipation of seeing the group perform at such a global stage.

"I won't get over excited.. I am just praying for this to come true.. nothing else.. just please do it.. I will not survive otherwise.. enha has to blow up.. they deserve we deserve.. we have to be a phenomenon..this is the phenomenon....," a fan added.

"Imma have to make my way to America for this if it’s real," another netizen wrote.

"@coachella MAKE IT HAPPEN PLEASE," an X user commented.

"oh coachella is not ready for them, they're insane on stage," a person added.

With the buzz around the group's potential performance, many fans shared how the K-pop group is not only good at singing and dancing but is also good at hyping the crowd.

"enhypen is soo ready to take over the coachella stage," a fan commented.

"coachella are not ready for enhypen as their guests, yk why? enhypen are not only good at singing and dancing but they are also good at hyping the crowd and have stage presence that will make ppl on the event fall inlove with them. en-chella ur next !," another user wrote on X.

"it may not be confirmed that enhypen will perform at coachella but we can’t deny that enhachella would show what incredible live performers enha are. i need everyone to stop sleeping on them. enha and a live band are unstoppable," an X user remarked.

More about ENHYPEN and their potential performance at the 2025 Coachella

ENHYPEN is one of the leading fourth-generation K-pop groups formed through the survival show I-LAND in 2020. The group consists of seven members including Heeseung, Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

This K-pop phenomenon explores themes of youth and connection in their music, with hits like Drunk-Dazed and Given-Taken.

While there has been no official confirmation from the group's label or Coachella organizers, the anticipation continues to build as fans eagerly await more details. If the rumors come to fruition, the group's Coachella debut would mark another achievement for them and its global fandom.

If the rumors are confirmed, the group would join an elite list of K-pop acts who have graced the Coachella stage, including BLACKPINK, 2NE1, Epik High, aespa, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, The Rose, BIBI and Jackson Wang.

