"Everything V touches turns to gold!"—ARMY celebrates as BTS’ V’s Love Me Again becomes eligible for RIAA Gold Certification having sold 500k units

On 18 February 2025, BTS’ V scored another significant accomplishment. The K-pop star's song Love Me Again is now eligible for RIAA Gold certification in the U.S., having sold 500,000 units. The Recording Industry Association of America certifies a song as Gold once it hits this sales mark.

Expand Tweet

With this, the Winter Bear singer now has two songs eligible for RIAA Gold status. His self-composed OST Sweet Night was the first, hitting the 500,000-unit milestone on July 3, 2024. ARMY’s celebrated the benchmark, with one fan sharing:

"Everything V touches turns to gold!"

Social media users are discussing BTS' V's success, noting that he achieved it without promoting Love Me Again in the USA. Many are calling his accomplishments "organic."

"Is awesome imagine how great it would be if he promoted himself in USA!," a viewer said.

"Next slow dancing and friends and 1M for love me again king taehyung without promoting in usa," a fan remarked.

"I can boldly say that Taehyung is the only @BIGHIT_MUSIC artist whose achievements are organic," another person shared.

Others expressed their goal of reaching 1 million units for Love Me Again, with fans urging everyone to stream and purchase the record to hit the milestone.

Guys let's go 1million keep buying and streaming, a user shared.

One of our goal should be 1M units for lma before Tae return, a fan wrote.

Can we sell one of his songs to 1M units, another netizen added.

BTS’ V Love Me Again keeps breaking records

BTS’ star's Love Me Again continues to break records on streaming platforms and sales charts. Firstly, the song debuted at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track has officially become the first K-pop B-side to stay on Spotify’s global chart for over 465 days.

Its streaming numbers continued to climb, with Love Me Again surpassing 700 million streams in 11 months and one week—the fastest for a K-pop soloist’s B-side.

BTS' V (Image via Instagram/@thv)

The song later hit 800 million streams by September 2024, and 900 million streams by October 2024. Finally, in December 2024, Love Me Again surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The song became the 29-year-old's first to join Spotify’s Billions Club. The track, unleashed as a pre-release single for his solo album Layover on August 10, 2023, reached this milestone in just over a year and four months.

With Love Me Again continuing its momentum, the artist's solo work is seeing notable success on global charts.

Recently, BTS' Kim Taehyung was named FORBES KOREA KING OF KING after winning the poll with 45.80% of the votes. This win marks the Daegu native as the top winner based on Forbes Korea’s preference of victors from 2021-2025.

