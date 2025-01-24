"Exactly sister shoot your shot" — Single's Inferno 4’s fans react to Bae Ji-yeon's response on being Dex's pick

Single's Inferno 4's Bae Ji-yeon's response to being Dex's pick went viral on social media as fans could not help but ship them. In the first week of the Netflix dating reality program, Dex revealed that the female solo who caught his attention was Bae Ji-yeon.

The YouTuber revealed that Bae Ji-yeon was closer to his ideal type, TWICE member Sana and that if he had been on the show, he would have approached her for a paradise date. This garnered attention among the Single's Inferno 4 viewers as Dex is a part of the panel that only reacts to the solos' actions and connections on the show.

Despite being unable to join the show, Dex showcased his support for Bae Ji-yeon while also rooting for her happy departure from the inferno. Bae Ji-yeon learned that Dex picked her as his favorite contestant and shared her response in an interview with Fast Paper Magazine. She expressed her gratitude towards the panelist for supporting her and told him she was waiting for him.

“Thank you for liking me. I'm waiting here," she said.

This has left fans in a frenzy as they took to social media to share their excitement. One X user wrote:

"Exactly sister shoot your shot"

Single's Inferno 4 viewers further rooted for Bae Ji-yeon and Dex as an end-game couple.

"dex come pick your girl," a viewer said.

"DEX GET YOUR GIRLLLL," a fan wrote.

"I’m so gonna push this agenda!! Unfortunately dex will never even get sana so let’s go for jiyeon," a netizen reacted.

"Pls lowkey need to see how the show will end so Dex can shoot his shot," a user commented.

Fans also expressed their wish to see Bae Ji-yeon appear on Dex's YouTube talk show, Dex's Fridge Interview.

"I neeeeeeeeed her to do the dex fridge interview PLS JUST THIS ONE WISH PLEASE," a fan said.

"PLEASEEEE DEX INVITE HER TO YOUR FRIDGE SHOW," another fan added.

"I really need her to do the Dex Fridge interview. Please, just this one wish!" a user wrote.

More about panelist Dex and Single's Inferno 4 contestant Bae Ji-yeon

Kim Jin-young, known by his stage name Dex, has returned to the South Korean reality dating show Single's Inferno 4 for the second time as a panelist alongside Lee Da-hee, Super Junior's Kyu-hyun, and others.

He appeared as a contestant on the show in the second season, captivating viewers with his athletic physique and game-playing skills. In the initial episodes of the show, Dex revealed that Bae Ji-yeon reminded him of his favorite K-pop singer, Sana, from TWICE. He stated that Bae Ji-yeon appeared to be an athletic version of Sana and seemed to be disappointed when she could not match with Yuk Jun-seo for a paradise date.

In episode 6 of Single's Inferno 4, Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Te-hwan became a match for a date to paradise, creating anticipation among viewers. This is because this would be the first time both Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Te-hwan would explore a date in the luxurious hotel called 'paradise.'

Fans and viewers may catch up with six episodes of Single's Inferno 4, which are available on Netflix. Meanwhile, episodes 7 and 8 are set to be released on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

