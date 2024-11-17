EXO's Suho, Chae Jong-hyeop, Im Soo-hyang & other departs for Antarctica to film forthcoming show 'Chef of the South Pole"   

On November 16, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Osen reported that EXO's Suho, actor Chae Jong-hyeop, actress Im Soo-hyang, and chef Baek Jong-won departed for Antarctica from Incheon International Airport to film their forthcoming cooking variety program Chef of the South Pole.

EXO's Suho, Chae Jong-hyeop, Baek Jong-won, and Im Soo-hyang donned casual outfits flaunting their airport fashion. The cast carried a huge backpack with them as they made their way to the airport. They greeted the media personnel present at the scene to capture their departure.

Subsequently, the quartet's departure for the upcoming cooking show circulated on social media, and the K-drama and K-pop community expressed their excitement to watch their onscreen partnership.

EXO's Suho, Chae Jong-hyeop, Im Soo-hyang, and Baek Jong-won would prepare warm meals for isolated people in Antarctica

According to Osen, the cooking program Chef of the South Pole would showcase the celebrity cast members preparing and providing warm meals to wintering team members. A wintering team is a group that work in Antarctica during the winter months. The Chef of the South Pole would be available to watch on the South Korean network Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation. It is slated to premiere in 2025.

In recent news, EXO's Suho played the role of leading protagonist in MBN's historical series Missing Crown Prince, which premiered on April 13, 2024. The male artist also recorded the original sound track titled Love You More Gradually for the series.

EXO's Suho released his third extended play, 1 to 3, through SM Entertainment on May 31, 2024. The record featured seven tracks, including Mayday, 1 to 3, Chees (featuring Wendy), Wishful Thinking, Moonlight, Alright Alright (featuring Giriboy), and Zero Gravity.

Meanwhile, the South Korean actor Chae Jong-hyeop played the leading roles in Unlock My Boss and Castaway Diva in 2022 and 2023, respectively. He was recently featured in Serendipity's Embrace alongside Kim So-hyun and the drama aired on July 22, 2024.

Regarding the South Korean actress Im Soo-hyang's recent endeavors, the actress appeared in the show titled Beauty and Mr. Romantic. It premiered from March 23 to September 9, 2024. The drama featured 50 episodes. She is known for other shows, including Woori the Virgin, Kokdu: Season of Deity, When I Was the Most Beautiful, and others.

Lastly, the renowned Baek Jong-won is one of the prominent chefs of South Korea. He recently appeared as a judge in the smash hit cooking competition program Culinary Class Wars. The variety program aired in 2024. He is known for other shows, such as Baek Jong-won's Food Truck, Baek Jong-won's Alley Restaurant, and other programs.

The K-drama community has expressed its excitement for the forthcoming show Chef of the South Pole and its unique concept.

