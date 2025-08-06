“Finale was meant to be the highlight”: Fans outrage over spoilers as TVING uploads ‘The Defects’ finale instead of episode 6

On August 5, 2025, Xports News reported that TVING mistakenly aired the finale of ENA’s Monday-Tuesday series The Defects instead of episode six. Viewers logging in for the latest episode received episode eight, the final one, which was scheduled to stream on August 12.Based on a webtoon, The Defects follows abandoned adoptees fighting for survival and revenge after being left to die. Fans are expressing disappointment over the incorrect episode upload, with one X user saying,Anna #TheDefects 🛒 @kimdexeuLINKThe finale was meant to be the highlight of my watch. I’ve followed every eps with excitement, letting the anticipation build. But a leak has taken that away. It’s not just knowing what happens, it’s about losing the chance to feel the emotions for the first time while watchingThe K-drama has faced multiple off-screen setbacks, such as criticism of its plot, scrutiny over Lee Na-eun’s return after a school bullying scandal, and the drunk-driving arrest of actor Song Young-kyu, who died on August 4. With two episodes left, the leak has disrupted viewing schedules, though the official finale date remains unchanged.&quot;Whoa. I dont watch the show but hell, such blunder,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;What?? so some knets already saw the ending? 😭,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Why not just release everything at the same time like netflix?,&quot; a netizen said.Many people are upset about major spoilers being revealed early, even calling it the &quot;worst mistake&quot; yet.&quot;Someone's getting fired,&quot; a person shared.&quot;Worst mistake ever!!! It was not just a leak but it was a BIG spoiler from the finale 😡 And now they even cancelled the live watch party which I was looking forward to so much 😭😭 WHY TVING WHY!?!???,&quot; a viewer noted.TVING apologizes for uploading the wrong episode of The DefectsTVING issued an apology, citing a “meta-matching” error during file upload of The Defects. The platform said it is working with the broadcaster and production team to tighten checks and prevent similar mistakes, including stronger internal monitoring and system reviews.&quot;During the video transmission process of 'iShopping' that was released on Tving on the 5th, a meta-matching error occurred, causing episode 8 to be temporarily shown instead of episode 6. Tving is taking this matter very seriously, and is closely discussing countermeasures with the broadcaster and production company to prevent similar problems from recurring in the future.&quot;We will do our best to prevent recurrence by strengthening our internal system inspection and management system using this incident as an opportunity.&quot;The thriller drama will wrap up next week, with episodes 7 and 8 airing on August 11 and 12, 2025, at 11 pm KST on ENA and streaming on TVing. Viewers overseas can watch through Kocowa and Prime Video.All previous episodes of The Defects, 1 to 6, are currently available to stream internationally on Prime Video.