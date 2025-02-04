On February 4, Xports News reported that EXO's Xiumin is gearing up for his possible solo comeback this year. The industry sources claimed that he might release his upcoming solo album in March 2025.

The album would mark Xiumin's comeback after three years and would be his first solo project under his new label, INB100. For the unversed, INB100 is Xiumin's bandmate Baekhyun's label, which manages EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen's solo career.

Fans rushed to the internet to express excitement and anticipation about the possible comeback:

"Finally it’s happening! XIUMIN is reportedly set to make his solo comeback in March! " one fan reacted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"XIUMIN IS BACK! EXO's Xiumin is making a solo comeback in March and I'm beyond excited! " another fan commented.

" It's great to hear that Xiumin is having a solo comeback! It's been a while since his last release, and I'm sure fans are excited to hear new music from him. I wonder what kind of concept he'll go for this time," a netizen remarked.

" YALL WAKE UP XIUMIN SOLO COMEBACK ON MARCH , XIUOLO2 NEXT MONTH !!!!!!" wrote a fan.

With the announcement, some fans also started speculating about the concept of Xiumin's new album. They pitched in their ideas and thoughts regarding the concept.

"Xiumin we want a dark concept, " exclaimed a fan.

" Hope his new album brings sexy concept" wrote another fan.

Xiumin's upcoming album would be his first solo under INB100

The much-anticipated album would be Xiumin's first solo project under INB 100 after it parted ways with SM Entertainment.

In June 2023, it was reported that Chen, Xiumin, and Baekhyun ended their exclusive contract with SM Entertainment. They announced a lawsuit against SM Entertainment on the grounds of unpaid dues and forcing slave contracts on the artists.

In Korea, the Fair Trade Commission Rule states that a seven-year contract should be established between entertainment agencies and artists starting from the day of the debut to ensure fairness to both parties.

Xiumin, Chen, and Baekhyun remarked that SM Entertainment was forcing them to sign a 12 to 13-year contract, which they deemed unreasonable and far too long. However, they resolved their issues with SM Entertainment and decided to stay with them.

In January 2024, the trio left SM Entertainment for solo activities and joined INB100. They, however, will manage their group activities with EXO under SM Entertainment.

The news of the upcoming album is generating buzz as it is Xiumin's first solo album after three years, since the release of his first solo album, Brand New.

He also acted as a lead in the drama series CEO-dol Mart in 2023 and is a regular cast member in the variety show It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets season 1 and 2.

Apart from his upcoming album, Xiumin and his EXO CBX unit members are holding a fan meeting in Japan on February 8 and 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback