"Flashback of RM on Bon Voyage"- Fans recall BTS' Namjoon's lost passport story following TXT Yeonjun's airport mishap

TXT's Yeonjun's recent passport incident in Europe reminded fans of BTS RM's Bon Voyage trip, leaving them in splits. On March 31, 2025, TXT's Yeonjun arrived in Amsterdam from Paris and realized he did not have his passport with him.

During a Weverse live session on April 2, he explained that he then checked with the Paris Airport and subsequently went back to France to get his passport. The same night, Yeonjun was able to retrieve it, but then no flights were available for his return. The following day, on April 1, he returned to Amsterdam a few hours before the group's concert.

A similar incident occurred during the filming of BTS’ travel show Bon Voyage in 2016, when RM misplaced his passport in Stockholm. The itinerary included the members to cover three destinations: Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

However, after contacting the South Korean embassy and completing the documentation procedure, RM was informed that he had to return to South Korea mid-trip from Sweden.

BTS fans related Yeonjun's passport incident to RM's during Bon Voyage. They couldn't help but mention the same while sharing hilarious reactions on social media.

"Flashback of RM on Bon Voyage," a fan said on X.

"Everyone mentioning Joon's BV episode. poor man won't ever live it down. even the members don't let him breathe," another fan added.

"This gives me major flashbacks of rm in bon voyage and both virgos lool. thank goodness yeonjun was able to get his passport back," an X user stated.

BTS fans further connected the two incidents by referring to the fact that both Yeonjun and RM are BIGHIT MUSIC artists, as they joked about the same.

"Is this a senior & junior thing?! Is Yeonjun Namjoon coded? But seriously, I’m glad he was able to get his passport even though he had to jump through hoops," a netizen mentioned.

"My God Yeonjun is RM of TXT...RM lost his passport twice... once misplaced and the other time lost... Hope Yeonjun is fine though," a fan commented.

"Yeonjun i have a good friend called namjoon who went through the same thing u might wanna talk to him," one fan joked.

Fans continued to share hilarious reactions online.

"This is so funny now knowing what Yeonjun went through with forgetting his passport and flying back and forth between countries," a netizen wrote.

"TXT in that modern day titanic meme situation will open weverse while drowning like YOU GUYS ARE NOT GOING TO BELIEVE WHAT JUST HAPPENED," a fan added.

"I would have definitely thought it was a prank because how did he get on the plane in the first place but then got on ANOTHER plane," an X user said.

TXT's Yeonjun shares feeling sad for his fellow members due to his passport mishap

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is currently on its ACT: PROMISE EP. 2 World Tour and performed in Paris on March 30, followed by the show in Amsterdam on April 1, 2025. Between the two shows, when the members were traveling from Paris to Amsterdam, Yeonjun misplaced his passport.

On April 2, 2025, in a Weverse live stream, he expressed his regret for causing trouble for the staff and fellow TXT members, saying,

“I lost my passport right when it was April Fool’s Day in Korea, so I was like, ‘I really wish this was a prank.' I was sad going back to Paris alone; I thought about the members too… I was honestly really worried, but thankfully the concert ended well today, so I'm grateful. I really don’t lose important things easily, but I don't know how this happened.”

He further added,

“It was so dynamic… I feel like this will be a really memorable thing for me. Please don’t forget your passport. I kept making sure everywhere after getting back to Amsterdam…to see if I still had my passport.”

Meanwhile, TXT is scheduled to headline the upcoming AXE Ceremonia music festival in Mexico. Notably, the boy group will be the first K-pop act to headline the Mexican music festival, which is scheduled to be held at the Bicentennial Park on April 5 and 6, 2025, in Mexico City.

