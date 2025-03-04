Former NCT member Taeil reportedly indicted without detention on special quasi-r*pe charges after avoiding arrest

On March 4, 2025, South Korean news outlet Hankook Ilbo reported that former NCT 127 member Taeil had been indicted without detention on special quasi-r*pe charges. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office’s Women and Children Crime Investigation Division 1 brought Taeil and two accomplices to trial on February 28, 2025, under the Se*ual Violence Punishment Act.

Ad

The K-pop idol was summoned for questioning in August 2024, two months after the victim reported the crime. The case was later transferred to prosecution in September 2024. However, unlike his accomplices, who appeared for questioning, Taeil reportedly avoided the summons and cited health issues as the reason.

Reports also stated that he submitted a medical certificate and a legal opinion from his lawyer to justify his absence.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those uninitiated, the charges come from an incident in June 2024, in which the NCT member and two others were accused of se*ually assaulting a woman while she was intoxicated. At first, the police requested an arrest warrant for all suspects, but the court rejected it. The court stated that the suspects admitted to the crime and that there was no necessity for detention.

Initially, rumors circulated that the special quasi-r*pe charges involved the use of a weapon, but authorities later denied these claims. Under South Korean law, this charge applies when a weapon is used or when two or more individuals work together to commit se*ual assault against a victim who is unconscious or incapable of resisting.

Ad

All we know about Taeil's case and his contract termination with SM Entertainment

In June 2024, the victim's report led Seoul Bangbae Police to seek arrest warrants for all three suspects. The court denied the request, citing their admission of guilt.

The case moved to questioning, but the former NCT member failed to appear. While he and his legal team denied premeditation, public backlash grew. Unlike his co-accused, Taeil’s refusal to cooperate raised further concerns about accountability.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The scandal eventually led to his removal from NCT and SM Entertainment. In October 2024, the agency announced that they had officially terminated their contract with him due to a criminal case.

In an official notice, SM Entertainment stated,

"This is SM Entertainment. We would like to inform you that as of October 15, 2024, our exclusive contract with Taeil has been terminated. Taeil is currently under investigation by the prosecution due to a criminal lawsuit, which not only constitutes grounds for termination of the exclusive contract but also makes it impossible to maintain trust in him as an artist. As a result, we have mutually agreed to terminate the contract."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The announcement came months after fans noticed that the artist's name was still listed on SM Entertainment’s official website, despite the controversy. Following public outrage, the company officially removed his name and issued a termination statement.

With the indictment now confirmed, legal proceedings will continue in court. As the trial moves forward, the case is expected to garner more attention due to its serious nature and the involvement of a former K-pop idol.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback