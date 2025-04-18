Former NCT member Taeil to stand trial for s*xual assault — first court hearing set for May 12

On Friday, April 18, the South Korean media outlet, Star News, reported that the former NCT member, Taeil's first court hearing for his alleged s*xual assault charges is scheduled for May 12, 2025. The 26th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court reportedly disclosed that the idol and the two other anonymous individuals involved in the case are expected to attend the hearing.

Previously, Taeil, accompanied by two other men, was indicted for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes. In June 2024, the idol was accused of allegedly s*xually assaulting an anonymous foreign woman with those two men.

In August, the police initiated their investigations and summoned the idol for questioning. Following this, the idol was formally charged with aggravated quasi-r*pe. In February 2025, the Women and Children’s Crime Investigation Division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicted the three suspects without detention.

SM Entertainment announced the departure of Taeil from NCT following the idol's alleged s*xual assault charges

In August 2024, SM Entertainment released a statement expressing that Taeil has departed his K-pop boy group, NCT, following the idol's alleged s*xual crime charges. The agency explained that they were initially unaware of his charges and allegations. Upon consulting the idol regarding this after learning about the case, both parties agreed on his departure from the group.

Here's what the statement read:

"This is SM Entertainment. We have recently learned that Tae-il has been charged with a criminal case related to s*xual offenses. As we gathered the facts, we realized the seriousness of the case and decided that he could no longer continue to be a part of the team, and in consultation with Tae-il, he has decided to leave the team."

The statement continued to address the ongoing investigations following the allegations, apologizing to fans and netizens.

"Tae-il is cooperating fully with the police investigation and we will provide further comment as the investigation progresses. We deeply apologize for any offense our artist may have caused," the agency stated.

Following the same, in October 2024, SM Entertainment released another statement announcing the termination of their exclusive contract with Taeil. This was because the idol's criminal case stands against the grounds of the contract's guidelines, and also due to their lack of trust in the idol.

The agency further added:

"Taeil is currently under investigation by the prosecution for a criminal case. This not only constitutes grounds for termination under our contract but also makes it impossible to maintain trust in him as an artist. As a result, both parties have mutually agreed to terminate the contract."

After the incident, all the NCT members unfollowed the idol on social media, and he also lost a significant number of followers on his Instagram. In response to the influx of critical comments under his posts, he made his account private

Since the allegations surfaced, no public appearance of Taeil has been spotted.

