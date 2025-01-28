“Free my man Theo”— Viewers react to Lee Si-an & Yuk Jun-seo's blanket scene in the latest episodes of Single’s Inferno 4

The latest episodes of Single’s Inferno 4 have stirred up a whirlwind of reactions, especially surrounding the moment between contestants Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo. Episodes 7 and 8, released on January 28, 2025, delivered plenty of drama as viewers tuned in to see the unfolding relationships.

However, one scene involving Si-an and Jun-seo sharing a bed has sparked intense debate among fans. After heading to Paradise as one of the three couples selected in episode 6, Si-an and Jun-seo spent a day exploring their dynamic.

This led to heated conversations on social media platforms. Many expressed disappointment. Referencing the budding connection between Si-an and Theo in earlier episodes, one X user, @ivyxizz, wrote,

“omg free my man theo”

Theo’s small but heartfelt gestures, like crafting a flower ring for Si-an, had endeared him to viewers, who felt his consistent affection deserved reciprocation. Others criticized Jun-seo for his behavior, accusing him of toying with contestants' emotions.

On the other hand, Jun-seo was called out by Single’s Inferno fans for his seemingly manipulative approach, having previously given hope to another contestant, Min-seol, before pivoting his focus to Si-an.

"so no ones gonna talk about how junseo had minseol’s hope up but then still chose sian to go to paradise? im sorry but he is such a bi*ch," a fan wrote.

"no sparks no butterflies, that’s literally what i feel when i watched sian & junseo especially that bed scene ITS FREAKIN WORSE. not gonna lie but im kinda disappointed when she let junseo slept next to her with all those kind of kinship .THEO DESERVES BETTER," a netizen mentioned.

"from “i like theo the most” to cuddling in one bed with junseo few min later wtfff girl where’s your boundaries. and fyi if you watch all season of SI none of contestants slept together in one bed through all the night cuddling like sian-junseo did," a user added.

Viewers of Single’s Inferno pointed out that Si-an’s decision to share a bed with Jun-seo conflicted with her earlier claims about liking Theo and her ongoing interest in Jeong-su.

"Ik y’all like to protect Sian on this App but that Paradise date with Junseo was crazy to me cause how do you go from “I like Theo the most” to cuddling or another guy the next Minute?," another netizen wrote.

"watching sian and junseo’s awkward bed scene for minutes straight and then not even getting a breakfast scene for taehwan and jiyeon is seriously driving me crazy," a fan commented.

"Sian choosing Junseo was already a bit of a letdown, but when she told him she likes Theo and Jeongsu, then proceeded to cuddle in bed with Junseo UNDER the blankets, it just got worse. Girl even acted out when Haelin arrived," another user wrote.

More about Lee Si-an & Yuk Jun-seo's paradise date in Single’s Inferno 4

During their private time in the latest episode of Single’s Inferno, Si-an opened up about her complicated feelings. She admitted being drawn to Theo for his lively nature while finding Jun-seo understanding. She also expressed lingering confusion about Kim Jeong-su, whom she admired for his maturity.

The candid exchange left Jun-seo in a supportive role, but their closeness later in the evening—culminating in them sharing a bed—divided fans. The panel of hosts on Single’s Inferno also appeared taken aback by the bed-sharing scene, a rare occurrence in Korean dating shows known for their more restrained approach to intimacy compared to Western counterparts.

Despite the criticism, the controversy has amplified attention to Single’s Inferno, cementing its status as a must-watch for drama enthusiasts. Si-an’s history as a former trainee in competitive reality shows, and her current career as a model have only fueled her curiosity about her decisions.

Meanwhile, Yuk Jun-seo's background as a former Navy SEAL and current artist continues to polarize audiences with his unpredictable choices.

With the fourth season of Single’s Inferno progressing, fans are eager to see if Si-an finds clarity in her choices, whether Theo, Jeong-su, or Jun-seo ultimately wins her heart, or if the drama escalates further.

