"Friendships that are very worthwhile" — Fans react as Coldplay sends love to BTS during My Universe performance at Glastonbury Festival

On June 30, 2024, Coldplay surprised their fans and ARMYs by giving a shoutout to BTS during their concert at the Glastonbury Festival. The British band projected the K-pop juggernaut's video snippets from their collaborative song My Universe (2021) on a massive pyramid on stage.

During their fifth headline show at the music festival, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked the fans in attendance to "sing" louder "all the way to Korea" before performing live. He said:

"They are in the Army now, so we gonna sing all the way to Korea! Our brothers in BTS, we’re sending so much love!"

The majority of BTS members are currently serving in the military, apart from Jin, who was discharged in June 2024.

Meanwhile, netizens reacted to the projections of the South Korean septet visible on the Pyramid Stage's top as the audience sang along to the lyrics. One fan wrote on X and expressed their gratitude:

"Friendships that are very worthwhile. Much love to these great people"

ARMYs were delighted to see Coldplay's heartwarming gesture and called the two bands "genuine friends." Social media platforms were flooded with their sentiments, as seen in the comments below:

"Chris said the crowd needed to be loud enough that BTS could here them in Korea because they are in the military and I nearly broke down," an X user wrote.

"Coldtan was actually the best thing to ever happen BTS have genuine friends in the western industry and role models showing them that being a band for that long is possible and fun as hell," another fan wrote.

"If there is someone that have kept BTS present, apart from Army, is Coldplay," a netizen commented.

Some fans also highlighted that Coldplay mentioned the Dynamite group in their recent concerts everywhere. Moreover, Chris Martin was also seen carrying Wootteo stuffed doll even to the Glastonbury Festival. For the unversed, Wootteo is a cartoon character created by Jin for the promotion of his debut solo single, The Astronaut.

"WOOTTEO WITH COLDPLAY AT GLASTONBURY. THIS ALIEN WENT TO GLASTONBURY BEFORE JIN," an X user wrote.

"My 7 being adored all over the world even in my own country. So greatful the tannies found a friendship in coldplay thats a brotherhood right there," a netizen mentioned.

"The way Coldplay carries the torch for BTS is so damn wholesome," a fan wrote.

Coldplay's heartfelt gesture for BTS warms the hearts of the ARMY

Coldplay and the GRAMMY-nominated Butter group are known to share a strong friendship where the former even gifted Jin with a song titled The Astronaut. Jin dropped the track on October 28, 2022, ahead of his military enlistment on December 13, 2022. It marked his debut solo single.

In an unexpected move, Jin unveiled concept images, a teaser film, and a brand-new animated character dubbed Wootteo to promote the song. The pop-rock tune was produced by Kygo and Bill Rahko, with lyrics co-written by Jin and Coldplay. It was a farewell musical letter from Jin to his fans before he enlisted in the military.

Moreover, Chris Martin even made a cameo appearance as a TV anchor in the music video. Before leaving for the military, Jin performed The Astronaut with teary eyes at the Coldplay concert in Argentina in October 2022, surprising the ARMYs.

The K-pop juggernaut's eldest member Kim Seok-jin aka Jin returned from the military as a sergeant on June 12, 2024. He held an in-person meet-and-greet fan event at the Jamsil Arena on June 13 and hugged 1,000 lucky fans to celebrate the band's 11th anniversary.