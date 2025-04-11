From BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven to ILLIT’s Magnetic: BIGHIT MUSIC's rumored boy group members alleged past pre-debut contributions go viral

BIGHIT MUSIC's upcoming rumored boy group is speculated to have contributed to BTS, TXT, ILLIT, and other groups' music and performance ahead of their debut. BIGHIT MUSIC, home to BTS and TXT, is set to debut a new boy group with five members, namely Seji, Martin, Hajun, James (former Trainee A member), and Juhoon.

Previously, the rumored group gained attention for their visuals, and many netizens felt that they seemed almost like an already debuted group. On April 1, 2025, they were reportedly seen at the Incheon Airport. With their reported talents and skills, they continue to make new fans in netizens. Notably, James was originally supposed to debut as a Trainee A member. However, their debut was reportedly called off, and the trainees went their separate ways.

According to a Yonhap report back in 2024, James and Martin were listed as the teenage producers of the girl group ILLIT's debut song Magnetic alongside HYBE LABELS chairman Bang Si-hyuk. James has been reportedly seen performing as a dancer for Jungkook's Seven stage for SBS Inkigayo and for the special performance at Suga's solo concert in 2023.

Besides this, several speculations made by fans have also emerged on social media, creating a buzz about the upcoming boy group.

More about BIGHIT MUSIC's upcoming rumored boy group's reported talents and skills

Expand Tweet

BIGHIT MUSIC is rumored to be preparing for a five-member boy band, and the yet-to-officially-debut idols have already captivated fans with their talents. As per GENIUS, James has also released a self-produced song named HOM3. According to X user @fairyAminata, James is allegedly credited as songwriter, and Martin as producer and both as performance directors for TXT's Deja Vu. They were also reported to be songwriters for Miracle by TXT.

Meanwhile, Martin has allegedly participated in the songwriting process of LE SSERAFIM's song Pierrot. Martin has also reportedly produced the song cover Atlantis Princess (original by BoA) for ILLIT’s stage performance at the KBS Japan Music Bank Global Festival in 2024. As per netizens, Martin was also once spotted in a dance battle with former Trainee A member Sangwon.

Expand Tweet

The X user further claimed that BIGHIT MUSIC's new group member Juhoon is well-versed in English and has allegedly participated in language speech contests. He has also allegedly assisted his soccer coach in translation during a Spanish soccer tournament. Moreover, the user claimed that Juhoon has received industry exposure since his childhood thanks to modeling and filming experiences. They also claimed that he has represented brands like Borabora and Lookbook as a child model.

Juhoon has also appeared in K-pop music videos, including Hello Tutorial by Zion.T featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi along with Ella of MEOVV. He was spotted in VIXX's Scientist MV released back in 2018. He was reportedly seen with IVE vocalist Jang Won-young in the SK Telecom and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 advertisement video.

More about BIGHIT MUSIC's boy groups

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted in 2013 with their song No More Dream as Bighit Entertainment's (now BIGHIT MUSIC) first boy group. The agency then produced TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, with five members: Choi Yeonjun, Choi Soobin, Choi Beomgyu, Kang Taehyun, and Huening Kai in 2019.

Notably, BIGHIT MUSIC is yet to comment on the rumors of their upcoming boy group’s debut with rumored members Seji, Martin, Hajun, James, and Juhoon.

