From Byeon Woo-seok to Kim Soo-hyun: Inside the star-studded ‘Wonderland’ VIP premiere

On May 31, 2024, Wonderland starring Suzy and Park Bo-gum hosted the VIP premiere at the Megabox COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The movie will be officially released on June 5, 2024, across South Korean cinemas. The much-awaited film, which also stars Tang Wei, Jung Yu-mi, and Choi Woo-sik, recounts the tale of people reuniting with loved ones via a service that brings the dead back to life using artificial intelligence.

Wonderland, directed by Kim Tae-yong, who made the hit films Late Autumn and Family Ties, was well-received by reviewers and audiences alike. Suzy and Park Bo-gum are working together for the first time. Furthermore, Choi Woo-shik and Jung Yu-mi were lauded for their acting prowess to showcase their genuine connection as colleagues.

In particular, South Korean actor Gong Yoo's special appearance in Wonderland made fans leap with joy. The new movie also marked Tang Wei's third Korean film, following Decision to Leave and Late Autumn.

Wonderland movie VIP list ranges from Kim Soo-hyun, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi to Gong Yoo and more

In the 2024 Korean film Wonderland, the plot revolves around an Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is capable of creating a virtual environment where it brings back people from the dead through simulation. The AI technology temporarily mimics the face, nature, and behavior of the deceased person to provide solace to their partners who are mourning their loss.

Park Bo-gum plays Suzy's boyfriend Tae-ju in the new movie, who wakes up after an accident and is bewildered by everything around him. Suzy portrays Jung-in, a girl who recovers her boyfriend using the Wonderland service. The two of them have a sweet connection together as they try to navigate the new world.

Meanwhile, at the upcoming movie's press conference on May 31, 2024, ahead of the VIP movie premiere in the evening, filmmaker Kim Tae-yong, along with the lead cast, was present at Megabox COEX to meet the journalists and media.

Here's the full list of all the South Korean actors, entertainers, and K-pop idols who attended the VIP screening of the new and upcoming movie Wonderland:

Kim Soo-hyun

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups, Seungkwan, and Hoshi

Kim Yoo-jung

Jung Ryeo-won

Hyeri

Gong Yoo

Tang Wei

Byeon Woo-seok

Jeon Somi

Jinyoung

Yim Si-wan

Park So-dam

Park Ahin

Stephanie Lee

Park Gyu-young

Park Ye-young

Lee Jong-won

Kwak Dong-yeon

Lee Joon-gi

Kim Gun-woo

Sung Byung-sook

Tang Jun-sang

Nam Ji-hyun

Lee Il-hwa

Kim Jae-eun

Seo Hyun-woo

Park Ji-ah

Lee Seung-chul

Lee Dae-hwi

Mi Ram

Go Kyung-pyo

THE BOYZ

Seohyun

Kang Ji-young

Lee Joo-young

Jang Young-ran

Park Seulgi

Nabi

Lim Ju-eun

Kim Ji-young

Lee Jae-won

Yeo Jin-goo

Ha Hee-ra and Choi Soo-jong

Sean and Jung Hye-young

Jeon So-nee

Min Ji-ah

Kim Suan

Heo Hyung-kyu

Lee Chung-ah

Hong Jong-hyun

Go Ah-sung

Kim Do-wan

Oh Jung-se

Jo Hyun-ah

Noh Sang-hyun

Jung Eun-chae

Kim Dong-hwi

Kim Min-ho

Park Soo-yeon

Cha Hak-yeon

Nam Min-woo

Jung Hyun-gyu

Seo Eun-soo

Son Na-eun

Wonderland starring Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Tang Wei, and Choi Woo-shik will also be released globally on Netflix. Acemaker Movieworks and Netflix, the movie's distributors, arranged to have the movie released globally on the streaming service and pay Netflix around 30% of the post-production expenses.