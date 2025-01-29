"Full-time fanboy"— Fans delighted as ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao's lockscreen wallpaper features GOT7's Jinyoung and Jackson

On January 28, 2025, ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao accidentally showcased his phone's lock screen wallpaper featuring GOT7's Jinyoung and Jackson during the Weibo live broadcast. The latest activity of the rookie idol left the K-pop community delighted.

While he was interacting with the fandom on the Chinese social media platform, the artist flashed his phone screen for a brief second. He showed his mobile for the second time, which featured his picture with GOT7 members, including Jinyoung and Jackson.

For those unversed, the lock screen picture was from the trio's Python Dance challenge with ZEROBASEONE, uploaded on GOT7's official Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok accounts. Subsequently, the clip from Zhang Hao's live broadcast circulated on social media, where he presented his picture with the senior idols. It went viral among the admirers, and an X user tweeted:

"Full-time fanboy, being an idol is his side job."

The fandom referred to GOT7 as the most successful Ahgase. They also called him adorable.

"WOAH HAO IS TRULY THE MOST SUCCESSFUL AHGASE," a fan reacted.

"it's the fact that he made his own collage for his lockscreen hao's srsly the realest," a fan shared.

"zhang hao's wallpaper on his phone are photos he took with jinyoung and jackson oh my god. he's so adorable," a fan commented.

Netizens stated that Zhang Hao was the biggest fanboy. They were elated that he got to put a wallpaper on his phone with his bias, Jinyoung.

"i've never been so jealous and happy at the same time for someone in my entire life," a user reacted.

"That’s it! I’m supporting Zhang Hao and every activity he has from now on, he’s the luckiest, cutest, and truest ahgase," a user shared.

"the way zhang hao wanted so bad to show off his pic with got7 jinyoung and jackson tho, our little ahgase will never forget that wonderful moment for him," a user commented.

More about ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao

The Chinese singer is part of the nine-member group ZEROBASEONE. He made his official debut with the band on July 10, 2023, with the extended play Youth in the Shade. The record was released through WakeOne Entertainment and featured six tracks, including Back to Zeroase, In Bloom, New Kidz on the Block, And I, Our Season, and Always.

Subsequently, the male artist released his first original soundtrack titled I Wanna Know on January 19, 2024. The song was for the South Korean reality dating show Exchange 3. He went on to make his debut appearance on the Chinese television program Keep Running with fellow group member Ricky in June 2024.

ZEROBASEONE is slated to release their first Japanese extended play, Prezent, on January 29, 2025, through WakeOne, Lapone, and Ariola Japan. They are also set to drop their fifth Korean-language EP on February 24, 2025.

