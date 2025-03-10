G-Dragon’s Good Day episode 4 recap & highlights: SEVENTEEN's BSS fanboys over the BIGBANG rapper

MBC and Disney+ aired the fourth episode of BIGBANG G-Dragon’s Good Day on March 9, 2025, at 9:10 pm KST. The variety show is produced by Kim Tae-ho and follows the rapper collaborating with artists from different fields. Each episode discusses his journey with fun interactions, discussions, and other behind-the-scenes moments.

The latest episode featured G-Dragon’s search for musical inspiration. It featured the chaotic trio from the K-pop group SEVENTEEN, BSS. BSS includes DK, Seungkhwan, and Hoshi. Later in this episode, he also reunites with his BIGBANG bandmates Taeyang and Daesung.

In this episode, fans got a glimpse of his evolving creative process, with other entertaining moments that showcased his natural chemistry with his guests.

Good Day episode 4 recap: BSS’ fan moment with G-Dragon and top moments

During the latest episode, GD’s meeting with SEVENTEEN’s subunit BSS was the most anticipated. The trio, known for their high-energy performances and playful personalities, couldn’t hide their excitement upon meeting the BIGBANG star. Their energy turned the meeting into a fan moment as they checked off a mental “wish list” of things they wanted to do with him.

The group began ticking off their wishlist by taking a four-cut photo together. They took pictures to savor the moment of standing beside an idol they had admired for a long time. They also shared a meal and went for a drive with the BSS members eagerly listening to GD’s stories.

Another highlight of their interaction came when BSS convinced G-Dragon to participate in their Jeans challenge. Initially, G-Dragon was hesitant and jokingly asked if they were only there to film him.

However, once the cameras started rolling, he fully took on the challenge and showed off his signature style while dancing alongside the SEVENTEEN members. The scene had fans buzzing, as GD rarely participates in promotional challenges. Afterward, BSS performed a short rendition of BIGBANG’s We Like 2 Party, celebrating the moment with their senior artist.

Later in the episode, G-Dragon attended his bandmate Taeyang’s solo concert. He also reunited with his longtime bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. The trio discussed GD’s ongoing music project, with the other two offering their thoughts on how he should go with the final song.

G-Dragon admitted he had first thought of a grand, powerful track but realized he needed to reconsider his approach after meeting various collaborators. Taeyang playfully noted that the song didn’t seem ready yet, while Daesung reassured GD of his ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

The discussion became a brainstorming session, with the three exchanging ideas and joking about different concepts. GD emphasized that their feedback was crucial in shaping the direction of the project, highlighting the importance of teamwork.

GD’s meeting with Michelin-star Chef Ahn Sung-jae brought a reflective shift to the episode as they shared their personal struggles and career journeys. Chef Ahn spoke about moving to the US at 13, his initial dream of becoming an auto mechanic, and how he later found his passion for cooking, working tirelessly before earning a Michelin star at 35.

The BIGBANG star related to his hardships, recalling his own challenges as a trainee in the music industry. Their discussion took a lighthearted turn when Taeyang and Daesung joined in, playfully suggesting that if Chef Ahn found singing difficult, he could contribute by “kicking” to the beat or doing an EDM version of his signature phrase, “Even!”

Good Day airs every Sunday at 9:10 pm KST on MBC and Disney+, following G-Dragon’s progress as he works toward completing his much-anticipated project.

