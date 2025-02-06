G-Dragon's teases 2025 World Tour, Übermensch: Everything we know so far

On Thursday, February 6, G-Dragon uploaded a teaser poster hinting at the release of his 2025 world tour, Übermensch. The upcoming tour will be the first one the idol has rolled out in almost 88 months, since his last tour concluded in October 2017. Therefore, fans and netizens are thrilled to see him perform on stage again.

Along with the teaser poster, G-Dragon also wrote in the caption of the Instagram post that more details regarding the tour, such as the dates, venues, and ticketing information, will be revealed later. The caption of the post read:

"More details on the tour will be released at a later date. We look forward to your love and support."

Subsequently, fans and netizens have been hoping for tour dates and cities to be announced soon. The tour is expected to be based on the K-pop idol's upcoming third studio album, Übermensch, which is set to be rolled out on February 25, 2025.

It will also be the first solo album released by the idol since 2013 when he dropped his second studio album, Coup d’Etat. Therefore, the expectations from fans and netizens remain high, given his promising solo releases in the past.

All you need to know about BIGBANG's G-Dragon and his recent solo activities

G-Dragon is a 36-year-old K-pop idol, singer, songwriter, rapper, and entrepreneur. He debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006, along with his fellow BIGBANG members. He eventually made his solo debut in 2009 with the album Heartbreaker, which also won 'Album of the Year' at the 2009 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Following Heartbreaker, the idol has continued to drop several other famous tracks, like One of a Kind, Untitled, 2014, Crayon, That XX, and many more. He has also rolled out three world tours so far—Shine A Light World Tour in 2009, One of a Kind World Tour in 2013, and Act III: M.O.T.T.E World Tour in 2017.

However, he soon entered a hiatus, putting a pause on his solo and group releases with BIGBANG. While he participated in BIGBANG's 2022 comeback single Still Life after a four-year break, fans didn't get a solo project from G-Dragon until 2024. In October last year, the K-pop idol dropped his pre-release single, Power, breaking his seven-year solo hiatus.

He then released another solo track in November 2024, called Home Sweet Home, featuring his fellow BIGBANG members, Taeyang and Daesung. The idol performed both these tracks live at the 2024 MAMA Awards. G-Dragon has also done other public performances recently, such as at the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon and the Le Gala Des Pieces Jaunes in Paris.

In addition to his upcoming solo album release in February, the idol is set to host the music variety show, Good Day, created by Kim Tae-ho, who was the head director of the famous South Korean reality program Infinite Challenge. Good Day is set to premiere on February 16, 2025, on MBC and Disney Plus.

Therefore, with the additional announcement of his upcoming solo world tour, fans have added it to the list of things to look forward to from the K-pop idol in the coming months of 2025.

