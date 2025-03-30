Garosero accuses Cha Eun-woo's manager of allegedly tipping off Dispatch against Kim Sae-ron amidst Kim Soo-hyun's controversy

On March 29, 2025, Garosero uploaded another video accusing Cha Eun-woo of allegedly not attending Kim Sae-ron's funeral. The investigative Korean media YouTube channel claimed that the Wonderful World actor was a close friend of the late actress. Kim Sae-ron was once signed under Fantagio, Cha Eun-woo, and ASTRO's agency.

Additionally, Garosero alleged that actor Cha Eun-woo's manager provided information to Dispatch regarding the late actress. This information included the pictures of the late actress allegedly attending a poker bar, which garnered public backlash toward her in April 2023.

Garosero's head, Kim Se-ui made several claims in his YouTube livestream video from March 29.

Kim Se-ui claimed that "this manager" met with the late actress's family after the allegations against the actor were revealed and tried to persuade them to stop revealing information to Garosero against Kim Soo-hyun. Kim Se-ui accused the manager of trying to convince the bereaved family to meet Kim Soo-hyun and putting a lid on the ongoing scandal.

"So, this manager gets in touch with Kim Sae Ron’s family right around when the scandal first broke. The manager tries to convince the bereaved to meet up with Kim Soo Hyun and to stop talking to me. Then he offers to connect the family to a ‘good press.’ Guess which press called the family right after? Dispatch."

Garosero's head continued that allegedly it was "Cha Eunwoo’s manager who got Dispatch involved" without revealing the name and said:

"What has Dispatch done to Kim Sae Ron, though? They’re the one who published an exclusive on her with pictures of her at the poker bar. Remember? Who do you think took those pictures? Someone close to her, no? It was Cha Eunwoo’s manager who got Dispatch involved."

It is important to note that Kim Sae-ron died on February 16, 2025. Her cause of death was reported to be s*icide, as confirmed by the police. Her funeral wake was held on February 17. MyDaily News reported on February 19 that Cha Eun-woo sent flower wreaths to her funeral.

More about Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's ongoing controversy

The allegations against Cha Eun-woo's manager emerged amid a broader controversy involving actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron. Following Kim Sae-ron's death on February 16, 2025, reports surfaced suggesting an alleged past romantic relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron.

Garosero Research Institute claimed that the two actors had been in a relationship since 2015, when Kim Sae-ron was 15 and Kim Soo-hyun was 27. These claims were purportedly supported by statements from the late actress's family members. The allegations were first made on March 10, with new details and alleged evidence surfacing every day ever since.

A brief of the allegations made against Kim Soo-hyun so far:

He allegedly dated the late actress when he was 27 and she was 15.

They speculatedly dated from 2015 to 2022.

Kim Soo-hyun allegedly pressured the late actress to repay 700 million won.

Kim Soo-hyun often visited the late actress's apartment, as claimed by Garosero, through releasing photos and video clips.

Kim Soo-hyun colluded with YouTuber Lee Jin-ho in defaming Kim Sae-ron after her 2022 DUI incident.

In response, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement denying the allegations, asserting that the actors began dating in 2019 when Kim Sae-ron was legally an adult. Gold Medalist made this statement on March 15 after denying the dating allegations for five days since March 10.

The agency also announced legal action against Garosero Research Institute for disseminating false information. The controversy led to several brands, such as PRADA, Dinto, Eider, China CUCKOO, Homeplus, and more distancing themselves from Kim Soo-hyun.

Disney+ also delayed the production of its upcoming series Knock Off indefinitely. On March 27, Money Today reported that Kim Soo-hyun might have to pay between 18 billion KRW (around $12.2 million) and 180 billion KRW (around $123 million) in penalties if the Disney series gets cancelled.

Reportedly, he charged over 500 million KRW (about $340,693) for each episode of Knock Off. This amounted to 15% of the total production cost.

Meanwhile, according to Money Today, Kim Soo-hyun might have to pay an additional 22 billion KRW (around $15 million) as penalty fees for the contract with brands like Eider, Shabu Old Day, Dinto, Homeplus, Shinhan Bank, Tous Les Jours, Cuckoo, Prada, and Jo Malone London.

