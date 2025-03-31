"Gem of K-pop industry"- Fans proud as BTS' Jungkook's Seven tops Complex’s list of best K-pop and rap collaborations

On March 31, 2025, BTS' Jungkook's collaborative track Seven topped the US magazine Complex's list of Best K-pop and Rap Collaborations of All Time, leaving the fandom proud. The publication released the list of fifteen standout collaborations between Korean artists and the international rappers.

Subsequently, the Golden Maknae's solo single Seven (feat. Latto) topped the list. The outlet made the following compliment about the track and added:

"It’s hard to imagine a more effective K-pop and rap collaboration than this. Jungkook delivered a witty portrayal of the desire to be with his lover every day with his powerful vocals, while Latto showcased energetic and catchy lyrics.”

Consequently, BTS' Jungkook's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:

"Gem of K-pop industry."

Internet users mentioned that BTS' Jungkook's Seven was an eternal smash hit. They shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating his milestone.

"Seven, an eternal smash hit,"- a fan reacted.

"Wow Congratulations Jungkook,"- a fan shared.

"Jungkook’s “Seven” ft. Latto has been crowned the #1 best K-Pop and Rap collaboration of all time by @Complex From breaking Spotify records to showcasing his mature vocals over a UK garage beat, Jungkook proved his global star power. Latto’s fiery verse and the cinematic MV starring Han So-hee made it a full package. A true hit that dominated 2023 and beyond,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that Seven was a great collaboration between Jungkook and Latto. They praised the former's vocal skills.

"Jungkook Seven - such a great collab,"- a user shared.

"#Jungkook's groundbreaking debut single, #Seven, shattered records! The unstoppable fusion of his soulful, captivating vocals and Latto's fiery rap skills has catapulted it to global phenomenon status, securing its place as a timeless classic that will resonate for years to come,"- a user reacted.

"Thank you ! I love this song. Jungkook's vocals are great. Latto is awesome. The video is funny, cheerful and witty,"- a user mentioned.

More about BTS' Jungkook's discography

BTS' Jungkook released the UK garage and pop track Seven on July 14, 2023, through BigHit Music. He collaborated with the American rapper Latto for the explicit and clean version. The song intended to convey that an individual wanted to spend all of their time with one's lover.

Seven was later included in the male artist' debut studio album Golden. It was released on November 3, 2023, through BigHit Music. The record featured eleven tracks, including 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer), Seven (explicit version feat. Latto), Standing Next to You, Yes or No, Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Shot Glass of Tears, Too Sad to Dance, and Seven (feat. Latto Clean Version).

