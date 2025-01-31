“GET MY FAMILY BACK TOGETHER” — Fans emotional as BTS’ Taehyung talks about the “lonely” reality of solo career

On Friday, January 31, BTS' Taehyung sat down for an interview with Siminvest as the brand's ambassador. During the interview, he talked about several things, including his solo career, his relationship with his friends, etc. One of the things he addressed during his interview was the downsides of a solo career that go rather unnoticed.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The idol pointed out that things are much smoother with his fellow BTS members' support and highlighted that a solo career often makes him feel lonely.

"When I'm with BTS members, I can focus more on my part. But when I'm solo (project), there are things that I have to decide on my own. Without the support of the other members, it feels really hard. Even though this is something I want to try, without the support of the members, I'm not sure, it seems to be lonely," he shared.

Following this confession from Taehyung, fans and netizens have expressed their concern and worry for the idol. Many fans took to social media to discuss how the group members probably miss each other and working with each other as a group.

"GET MY FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," tweeted a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"my baby taehyungieee... come on, quickly gather my ot7 family... bighit quickly call the members to gather... Ohymy God... I'm just crying" wrote a fan.

"please don't separate them" added another fan.

"They are like brothers, don't separate them God" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were sad to see the members separated.

"I can't do this anymore, bring my family back together," stated a fan.

"bring my seven back together," added an X user.

"they are the most beautiful family in the world," said a netizen.

"oh my babies, my seven forever," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his recent solo activities

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment as a member of the Special Task Force at the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon. He enlisted back in December 2023, and is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

However, the idol has also been active in the industry through his pre-recorded content. In September 2023, before his military enlistment, he released his solo debut album, Layo(v)er, which was created as a tribute to his pet dog, Yeontan. In December 2024, the idol released two winter-themed singles.

One of the singles was in collaboration with the late American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas. The song was a re-recorded version of the old track released by Bing Crosby under the same name. Additionally, he also rolled out another collaborative track with Park Hyo-shin called, Winter Ahead. Both of these tracks were well-received and commended by fans and netizens.

In addition to the idol's musical releases, he also rolled out a photobook called Type 1. The photobook was released in July 2024, and it aimed to capture the resting and calm moments of the K-Pop idol's busy lifestyle. Moreover, most recently, BigHit announced that Taehyung will be releasing another photobook called, Révé.

The Parisian photobook is expected to capture moments of Taehyung's time in Paris that he spent right before leaving for his military enlistment. Therefore, fans have been eagerly looking forward to its release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback