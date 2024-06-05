“GET WELL SOON HALSEY” — BTS ARMYs send in wishes to the ‘Boy With Luv’ featured artist following their serious health battle reveal

On June 4, 2024, the American singer and songwriter Halsey unveiled the new single The End for her upcoming fifth album and shared a post on Instagram disclosing their serious battle issue simultaneously. The singer updated fans with multiple videos and photos, disclosing their health battle.

During one treatment, people spotted the female singer massaging her legs and donning a mask. In the last video, they also provided a glimpse of their battle while receiving treatment in the hospital. She captioned her Instagram as:

"Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End. out now."

Trending

They also tagged the Instagram accounts of two foundations, including The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance, supporting people diagnosed with Leukemia and Lupus, respectively. Halsey also talked about their health battle and ailment in her latest single, The End.

Soon, Halsey's Instagram post and the track The End went viral on social media, shocking fans after they learned about the singer's health issues. BTS's fandom ARMYs started sending their well-wishes to the singer for their speedy recovery, as they have supported the group from the beginning and respected the members.

They cherished her friendship with BTS members as they have worked on multiple tracks together, such as Boy With Luv and Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) featuring Suga and the female singer.

"Halsey is one of BTS' first true friends in the West. She was genuine & kind to them from the beginning & respects them as fellow artists. Not to mention supportive & showing up unannounced to their concerts multiple times. LOVE YOU HALSEY. WE LOVE YOU HALSEY. GET WELL SOON HALSEY."

Expand Tweet

Netizens praised the singer for being brave and prayed for their healing. They shared multiple snippets on the internet, encouraging her to fight the battle bravely.

"A lot of strength for you, it is very hard to go through those types of health problems. I wish you a speedy recovery, I love you and I wish you healing in the face of all this, you are strong."- A fan stated.

"Thank you so much for being a beautiful person, all this will soon pass, you are a great warrior, much encouragement to you."- A fan commented.

Netizens further stated that their heart breaks for the singer for the things they have to go through and expressed their gratitude for sharing her story.

"Halsey being diagnosed with lupus and leukemia and genuinely thinking she was/is going to d*e within the past/upcoming few years after she became a mother with her rainbow baby….my heart is so heavy. her health/wellbeing is at the forefront of my thoughts right now."- A user commented.

"You are a warrior, and your resilience is a testament to your bravery. We are sending you our love and prayers, and we hope your days are always the brightest. Thank you for sharing your story."- A user shared.

Halsey spoke about their ailment through their latest single The End

The American singer and songwriter dropped their latest single, The End, on her official YouTube channel. Through the lyrics of the track, the idol talked about how they were feeling about her reported ailment and mentioned:

"Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick. Pulls out a brand-new bag of tricks. And then they lay it on me. And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain. And I don't like to complain, but I'm saying sorry."

Halsey composed the track, with Michael Uzowuru and Alex G producing it. A cryptic website for their upcoming album titled ForMyLastTrick was launched. The site features an envelope that bursts open into multiple illustrated badges and retro stickers if an individual clicks on it.

The American singer and songwriter last released her fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, on August 27, 2021, through Capitol Records. The record depicted the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was the singer's last album with the agency Capitol before they departed with the label in 2023.

At present, BTS members have enlisted for their mandatory military service, and Jin will finish his duty on June 12, 2024.