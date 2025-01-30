"Giving us bangers"- Fans swoon over BLACKPINK's Jisoo's latest title poster for her upcoming mini-album 'Amortage

On January 30, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's self-established agency BLISSOO released the title poster for her upcoming mini-album Amortage, leaving the fandom in awe. The latest content showcased the female artist standing boldly against the backdrop of a white-pink-colored mural.

She donned a woolen-knitted cropped and turtle-neck top styled with a seemingly black bottom. The record label captioned the post as:

"JISOO MINI ALBUM (AMORTAGE) ALBUM TITLE POSTER. 25.02.14 12 AM EST| 2 PM KST. Amortage: Where every heartbeat tells a story."

Subsequently, the latest title poster circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over the female artist's latest look for the much-anticipated album. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Mother took time and now giving us bangers. Can't wait to see album cover."

The fandom praised BLACKPINK's latest look for the upcoming album Amortage. They stated that she continued to prove herself after leaving YG Entertainment.

"yall dk i waited years for jisoo to serve this high long-haired ponytail, the make-up is a gag too. mother eating this bad omg,"- a fan reacted.

"jisoo after leaving yg to prove how much of a baddie she is,"- a fan shared.

"One thing is fr jisoo is the only idol who can give hot & elegant vibes at the same time . She is literally a diva,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that BLACKPINK's Jisoo was about to release the best album in the upcoming week.

"never doubted her but this is already better than anything I had in mind,"- a user reacted.

"the high pony? the accessories? the c*nt she's serving oh Jisoo I prayed and begged for days like these,"- a user shared.

"this mother is about to release the best album of 2025 in just two weeks,"- a user commented.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo

The South Korean singer and actress BLACKPINK's Jisoo debuted with the band under YG Entertainment in August 2016. The group released their single album Square One on August 8, 2016. It featured two tracks, including Whistle and Boombayah. It was released through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. She made her debut as a soloist in March 2023 and released her single album Me.

The pop and trap record was released through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. It featured two tracks, including Flower and All Eyes on Me. She won multiple awards, including MAMA Awards, Circle Chart Music Awards, and other honors.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo signed an exclusive contract with Warner Records. She will release her mini-album Amortage on February 14, 2025.

