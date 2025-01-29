“Golden Maknae for a reason”: Fans react as BTS' Jungkook ‘SEVEN’ becomes first song by Asian soloist to spend 80 weeks on US Billboard chart

On January 29, 2025, South Korean news agency Naver reported that BTS' Jungkook’s debut single SEVEN became the longest-charting K-Pop solo song on the Billboard Global 200 as it retained its position on the charts for 80 weeks. Additionally, BTS' Jungkook’s track also became the first track by an Asian soloist to spend 79 weeks on both the Billboard Global 200 and its Global Excl. US Charts.

Following Jungkook’s SEVEN, BTS’ Jimin’s solo track Like Crazy and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s One On The Girls hold the second and third positions, respectively. Both singles spent 68 weeks on the Billboard Charts.

Jungkook has officially established a new record as the longest-charting K-pop soloist on the specified chart. The track SEVEN was released in July 2023.

BTS’ maknae’s fans were thrilled with his latest milestone. As a result, his admirers flooded the internet with congratulatory messages and appreciation for the idol. One user on X stated:

“Golden Maknae for a reason”

Many other reactions to BTS' Jungkook’s achievement were seen online. While some referred to him as the “most popular K-pop idol,” others claimed that the 3D vocalist breaks and makes new records every day.

“THE MOST POPULAR KPOP IDOL IN HISTORY,” commented a fan.

“This is very Jeon Jungkook thing every day Kingkook breaks & makes new record. So proud of him Jungkook you'll be always loved,” stated an admirer.

“CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK JUNGKOOK THE KING HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK GLOBAL POP SUPERSTAR JUNGKOOK MAIN POP BOY JUNGKOOK THE BEST ORGANIC SOLOIST,” another fan said.

“Jungkook is a talented artist,” an admirer expressed.

Some fans stated BTS' Jungkook’s worldwide “impact is undeniable,” while others referred to him as a “king.” Other fans also pointed out the idol’s success was “organic.”

“Jungkook keeps making history! The global impact is undeniable. Congrats!,” another fan commented.

“Insane!!! The KING that HE is!!! CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK,” a fan wrote.

“DEFINITION & TRUE AURA of ORGANIC Success....No one's doin lik Jungkook Congratulations Jungkook,” stated an admirer.

BTS' Jungkook’s SEVEN was debuted in July 2023

Golden maknae and American rapper Latto teamed up on the single SEVEN, which was put out on July 14, 2023. Following this, the musician released his debut solo album, GOLDEN, which had two versions of SEVEN: explicit and clean. There were a total of eleven songs in his album GOLDEN. Here’s a list of the songs:

Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)

Seven (feat. Latto) Explicit Version

Yes or No

Shot Glass of Tears

Hate You

Somebody

Standing Next To You Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake)

Too Sad to Dance

Seven(ft. Latto) Clean Version

Recently, BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN received an honor for the direction of its MV. Bradley and Pablo, the creators of SEVEN’s music video, were awarded the Bronze Award at the Clio Awards in the “Film Craft: Direction” category.

The Clio Awards is an annual event that recognizes innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design, and communication, assessed by a global panel of advertising professionals.

Presently, Jk is carrying out his military duties after he was enrolled in December 2023. He will be discharged in June this year.

