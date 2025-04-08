"Gonna catch actress disease": Fans divided over Red Velvet's Yeri’s reported move to Blitzway Studio following her departure from SM Entertainment

On Tuesday, April 8, the South Korean media outlet, OSEN, reported that Red Velvet's Yeri is in talks to sign an exclusive contract with the agency, Blitzway Studio. It was recently announced that Red Velvet's Wendy and Yeri have departed from their agency, SM Entertainment, following the termination of their contract.

Therefore, Blitzway Studio could be one of the possible agencies she would sign with next. When this piece of information surfaced online, fans and netizens speculated that her new contract with Blitzway Studio might kickstart the idol's acting journey, as the agency is known for housing many actors and actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Some of the famous faces of the acting industry housed under Blitzway Studio are Joo Ji-hoon and Chun Woo-hee. Therefore, when the news outlet reported that the idol was discussing with the agency to sign her next exclusive contract, fans were happy about her new acting career.

Others were skeptical about the same and stated that her new career pathway might restrict solo and music-related releases from the idol. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Y’all think yeri gonnna catch actress disease"

"Ye ri catching actress disease just like her idol ariana grande," said a fan on X.

"I'm crying. We're never getting the solo, are we? Happy for actress Yeri stan, losing as idol Yeri stan," added an X user.

"I’m worried she is, i hope she at least gives us some osts," said a netizen.

On the other hand, several fans also supported the idol's new focus on her acting career:

"Ye ri won two daesangs and a best actress award without any support from her last company, it was all due to her talent. now imagine what she will be able to achieve with a company that actually appreciates and promotes her on top of her skill," added another fan.

"Yeri gonna focus on acting and i’m sure she’s gonna be a great one, i’m so proud of her but i’ll never forgive sm for not giving her kyr1 while she was still in that f**k*ss company," commented a netizen.

"Ye ri is actually pretty good at acting. Best at it in the group, so if she catches the acting bug, I'll be there to watch," stated a fan.

"Whatever makes her happy and successful I’m here to it," commented another X user.

SM Entertainment announces the departure of Red Velvet's Wendy and Yeri

On April 4, SM Entertainment released a statement announcing that Red Velvet's Wendy and Yeri's contracts with the agency have officially expired. Following discussions with the members, the two parties have decided to part ways with one another.

Therefore, Wendy and Yeri's solo or individual activities will no longer be supported or promoted by SM Entertainment. Here's the statement they released on the two members' departure news:

"We are informing you that our exclusive contracts with Wendy and Ye ri have come to an end. The time we spent together with Wendy and Ye ri, who—after debuting as Red Velvet—were not only active in group promotions but also as solo artists in various fields, was a great joy for us as well."

The statement continued to explain that despite the members departure, their activities as Red Velvet members will still be under SM Entertainment:

"We will cherish all the moments we have spent together with them until now, and we will sincerely root for Wendy and Ye ri as they make a new start. Additionally, as members of Red Velvet, Wendy and Ye ri will be working with us for their group activities, and we ask that you look forward to Red Velvet’s shining journey that will continue to unfold."

Therefore, fans and netizens have been sending their best wishes to the two Red Velvet members for their future activities.

