“Gonna get a daesang at MAMA” — K-pop fans react as Kendrick Lamar trends at #1 on MelOn search

On February 10, 2025, the American singer Kendrick Lamar Duckworth went viral on social media for flaunting a finger heart, leading to Aegyo moment at New Orleans, Super Bowl LIX for his halftime show. Subsequently, he started trending at the No.1 position on MelOn search among the K-pop Community.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show on February 9 at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans. His 12-minute set featured tracks celebrating hip-hop and pop culture, with appearances from SZA, Serena Williams, Samuel L. Jackson, and DJ Mustard.

As the artist's Aegyo moment circulated on the internet, it went viral on social media. The fandom sarcastically mentioned that he would get a Daesang at this rate, and an X user tweeted:

"he’s gonna get a daesang at mama."

Expand Tweet

The fandom referred to Kendrick Lamar as the global superstar. They used the Korean Language terms, including Sunbaenim and oppa.

"Oh Kendrick, the global superstar that you are,"- a fan reacted.

"KENDRICK SUNBAENIM DID A HEART FINGER,"- a fan shared.

"then he starts going on korean shows and has to show his aegyo,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also demanded a collaboration between BTS' Suga and Kendrick Lamar, and other K-pop groups.

"and they'll have him perform and who comes out as a special guest?? YOONGI,"- a user reacted.

"Kendrick oppa artist of the year,"-a user shared.

"Collab with 4th gen leaders le Sserafim coming,"- a user mentioned.

More about Kendrick Lamar's recent activities

Rapper Kendrick Lamar appeared in Piece by Piece, an animated biographical film about Pharrell Williams that premiered on August 30, 2024.

Lamar bagged five accolades at the 67th Grammy Awards which were held on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com, Arena Los Angeles, California. He was nominated under the seven categories. He won Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Song for his hit track Not Like Us.

The diss track was penned and recorded by him. Released on May 4, 2024, through Interscope Records, it emerged as the most awarded diss track in the history of Grammy Awards. He has been crowned as the third-most-winning rapper for the mentioned honor. He has bagged 22 Gramophone Awards. Apart from that, he was honored with a Brid Award, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and other accolades.

He has been credited with the release of multiple albums, including Section.80, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, Mr.Morale & the Big Steppers, and other records.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback