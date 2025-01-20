"GOTPINK crumbs in 2025 finally"—Fans react as BamBam reveals the close friendship between GOT7 and BLACKPINK members since trainee days

On Monday, January 20, GOT7 sat down for an interview with 1TheK, where they revisited many memories from their past, including trainee and pre-debut days. At one point, the members were asked about the photo that landed on the internet where BLACKPINK's Jennie and GOT7's BamBam were out for dinner.

Given that many assumed that the two were dating, the idol reiterated that the two were never in a romantic relationship and explained that they were just close friends. He continued to add that GOT7 and BLACKPINK members shared quite a close friendship since their trainee days.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Despite being housed under different agencies. BamBam stated that they've been friends for a long time and often hang out with each other. When this news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were surprised to learn about the same. Since neither of the band's members had previously talked about the two groups' friendship, fans were naturally not aware of the same.

Therefore, many began to celebrate the new revelation that the two groups' members are good friends.

"having my gotpink crumbs in 2025 finally."

Expand Tweet

"TOLD Y'ALL THIRD GENERATION OF KPOP ARE ONE BIG GROUP OF FRIENDS!!!!!" said a fan.

"gotpink crumbs in the big year of 2025 LETSGAURRRRR," added another fan.

"my 2017 self is jumping in happiness hearing this," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were happy to finally have the friendship between the two groups revealed.

"Omg gotpink crumbs in 2025 i never wouldve imagined," stated a fan.

"3rd gen are much closer than people think. i'm kind of glad they don't give af now that they're well established," added an X user.

"eating this gotpink crumb with my bare hands," said a netizen on X.

"definitely 3rd gen idols are really close to each regardless of their agencies," commented another X user.

GOT7 return with their comeback, Winter Heptagon, following a three-year hiatus

Got7 members JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom attend KCON 2017 in Los Angeles. (Image via Getty)

On Monday, January 20, the seven-piece K-pop boy group rolled out their latest EP, Winter Heptagon. The group was last active in 2022 with the release of their previous EP titled Got7. Following the same, the members took a break from group activities to concentrate on their solo careers.

After a three-year hiatus, the members finally released their much-awaited comeback, which includes Python as its title track. The song was produced BamBam. The album contains a total of nine tracks.

Given that the group is not housed under any entertainment agency, they partnered with Kakao Entertainment for the recent comeback.

In an announcement made by Kakao Entertainment about Python, the agency described the song to feature pop melodies that are combined with hip-hop beats. The song is expected to portray the inescapable fate between those who are meant to be together. On the other hand, all the songs in the EP have at least one or two members as a lyricist or composer.

Additionally, GOT7's comeback also rolled out a fan song called Yours Truly. This song was composed by the group's leader, Jay B, and all seven members of the group have reportedly collaborated on the track's lyrics. Following the return of GOT7, fans are excited to see what the members have in store for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback