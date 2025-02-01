"Greenest Flag" — Fans hail GOT7's Jackson Wang as he goes viral for protecting a fan at NESTFEST 2025

GOT7’s Jackson Wang received praise at NESTFEST 2025 on January 30 when he noticed a fan experiencing a wardrobe malfunction and reacted attentively. While engaging with the audience, Jackson Wang spotted the issue and discreetly signaled the fan to adjust their outfit. His quick action ensured the fan’s comfort and prevented unintended exposure in a setting filled with cameras and large crowds.

This moment quickly gained attention online, with fans commending his protective instincts. Fans were quick to praise Jackson's thoughtful gesture, flooding social media with reactions with a fan calling him,

"greenest flag"

Here are few reaction on the same:

"he's a whole green forest i swear he's amazing, kind, down to earth and more how can you not love this man 🥺🥺🥺🥺 if you don't then you have a serious problem," said another fan.

"This is really amazing of Jackson wang. What a gentleman. Again it is so nice of fan to not take it wrong way you know many would say (it's her choice and get angry over idols) very thoughtful fandom," wrote an X user.

"i don't even listen to got7 (maybe i will, pls recomend some songs) but man, i love Jackson and the person he is," read a comment on X.

"me personally… i would’ve taken the whole thing off to assert my dominance," joked an individual on X.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Jackson Wang’s thoughtful gesture.

"i love when jackson openly tells fans to protect their bodies 😭," posted one netizen.

"The gentleman that he is. I love him so much for that." wrote this individual on X.

"Jackson sets the bar high! But could he really be the one and only Jackson Wang in existence? 🥹 I want one for me 💚," shared an X user.

"WHY SHOULD I LOWER MY STANDARDS WHEN MY BIAS IS LIKE THIS 💝💝," added a person.

GOT7’s Jackson Wang hospitalized after chest pain during music show recording

On January 26, 2025, Jackson Wang of the K-pop group GOT7 was hospitalized after experiencing sudden chest pain during the recording of a music program. The incident, which occurred while preparing for a performance on SBS’ Inkigayo, has raised concerns among fans.

An official statement shared on GOT7’s social media accounts confirmed that Jackson was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. Medical assessments indicated that while he was advised to rest, he would be able to continue promotional activities for GOT7’s latest album, Winter Heptagon.

However, Wang was unable to participate in the scheduled performance for that day. The statement also reassured fans, thanking them for their understanding and promising that the management team would prioritize Jackson’s swift recovery.

This incident comes shortly after Jackson had addressed his break from activities in 2024. With members Jinyoung and Jay B serving in the military and others focusing on solo projects, Jackson took time off, prompting him to explain his absence.

In a live stream on X on January 21, 2025, he revealed that he had been dealing with mental health struggles, including depression, largely due to the intense pressure of his career. Jackson had previously taken a break in 2023 to recover, maintaining a positive outlook and believing that everything happens for a reason.

Winter Heptagon marked GOT7’s long-awaited return after a 4-year hiatus following the group’s departure from JYP Entertainment in 2021. The new album features a total of nine tracks, including PYTHON, SMOOTH, Our Youth, REMEMBER, Darling, TIDAL WAVE, OUT THE DOOR, her, and Yours Truly.

Released on January 20, 2025, the album contains nine tracks, showcasing the members' creativity. The album includes contributions from all members, with BamBam notably composing the track PYTHON. This album also marks GOT7’s first release after signing with Kakao Entertainment.

Fans have continued to express their support for Jackson Wang, with many sending well-wishes for his quick recovery and eagerly awaiting his return to the promotional activities for Winter Heptagon.

On January 14, 2025, GOT7 announced the highly anticipated NESTFEST concert through their official social media channels. The group reunited on stage after a three-year hiatus, performing on February 1 and 2 at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul. Ticket sales opened on January 17 at 8 pm KST, drawing excitement from fans eager to attend.

This event marked the group's first concert since their HOMECOMING show in May 2022. NESTFEST featured a fresh setlist, including songs from their newly released EP, Winter Heptagon, giving fans an exclusive opportunity to experience the latest music live.

