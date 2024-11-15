“Haessom fandom, are we still alive?”- Fans in a frenzy over Love Next Door’s Jung Hae-in & Jung So-min’s Bali photoshoot behind-the-scenes chemistry 

On November 15, 2024, Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min stirred the internet after the latter uploaded the behind-the-scenes of their Bali photoshoot through a vlog on her official YouTube Channel. In the video, the female artist showcased their activities, including eating, enjoying, preparing for the shoot, and visiting places.

The vlog featured the Love Next Door stars' offscreen chemistry, where they had brief conversations and a few fun moments. The duo flaunted their cordial bond as they made a variety of poses for Harper’s Bazaar Korea's shoot which was revealed on October 17.

Subsequently, the scenes circulated on social media, and the fandom could not stop swooning over their chemistry. An X user tweeted:

"haessom fandom, are we still alive? anyone there?"

The fandom stated that they could see the beginning of Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in's blossoming chemistry. They noted that the actor had made a great entry in the female artist's YouTube channel.

"I see future husband vibe here HAHAHAHAHA it's not the ending but the beginning of their stories uwu,"- a fan reacted.

"HAEIN IS FINALLY MAKING GRAND ENTRY IN SOMIN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL,"- a fan shared.

"The serve even after the drama end is INSANE,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also stated that Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in should "consider getting married."

"I say this with all my love to them both but they should consider getting married irl bc imagine the wedding pics,"- a user reacted.

"once again this is insanely so pinterest coded of them,"- a user shared.

"this is actually so crazy! somin you really are GIRLBOSS BTW,"- a user commented.

Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in featured in

Love Next Door

Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in played the leading roles of love birds in the hit Netflix series Love Next Door. The romantic-comedy series premiered from August 17, 2024, to October 6, 2024. It was helmed and penned by the director and screenwriter Yoo Ye-won and Shin Ha-eun, respectively. The drama featured sixteen episodes.

The romantic drama follows the story of a successful and ambitious woman who works abroad and is living her best life. However, soon her life takes a drastic turn, as she is faced with major obstacles. Subsequently, she meets her childhood friend, who has become a top architect in South Korea. The duo navigate the challenges of life together and pave the path to a happy life.

Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min played the characters of Choi Seung-hyo and Bae Seok-ryu, respectively. The sixteen-episode drama is available to stream on Netflix.

Jung Hae-in is recognized for shows, including Connect, D.P., A Piece of Your Mind, One Spring Night, and others. Meanwhile, Jung So-min is known for programs such as Alchemy of Souls seasons 1 and 2, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and others.

