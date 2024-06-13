“Hang out with Jin first” — BTS Jimin's handwritten heartfelt letter leaves ARMY emotional

On June 13, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC released Jimin's handwritten letter to the ARMY. The label also released handwritten letters by the other six band members on the occasion of the septet's 11th anniversary.

As part of their FESTA celebration, the members write letters every year, jotting down their feelings and thoughts for their fans. This year, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's letter left his fans in tears as he highlighted the arrival of BTS' eldest member, Jin. He asked their fans to "hang out" with Jin till they all came back, and promised to meet ARMY soon.

"Jin will be discharged soon! Hang out with Jin first. One by one, we’ll all come back to you. Let’s meet up soon and have fun together. I’ll write to you again. I love you, ARMY. Take care!" he said. [translated]

For the unversed, BTS FESTA is a two-week celebration in June where the members release new content, perform live, family portraits, handwritten letters, and fan-dedicated songs, among others.

Jimin poured his heart out in the letter, which moved the ARMY to tears

BTS and its fans, ARMY, have a unique bond that has gone from strength to strength over the years. The fans have witnessed the rise of Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, from a small and almost bankrupt company, BigHit Entertainment, to getting nominated for the Grammy and dominating the Western music industry.

Notably, the septet's journey beyond the stars and their close relationship with their fans are frequently praised by the global media. Getting handwritten notes from the members on June 13 each year adds even more meaning to their shared history.

Since the other six members are in the military and won't be able to join them in celebrating the anniversary, fans became even more emotional at Jimin's letter.

In his letter, the Grammy-nominated South Korean musician from Busan—who is currently serving in the military - wrote about missing the ARMY. Jimin expressed that he wonders every day how it will be to meet the fans in 2025.

Worrying about which hair color to have or what clothes to wear the day he meets them, Jimin wrote in great detail about what the ARMY means to him.

"To. ARMY. Hello ARMY, this is Jimin. It's been such a long time since I greeted you like this...I just want to write down whatever comes to mind! I really miss you all. It's not easy, really, haha. LOL," he wrote.

"Every day, I live imagining how it would feel to meet you all again. What hair color should I have when we meet again? By then, I hope I'll be in better shape. And how long should my hair be when we meet? What earrings should I wear? What should I wear? What songs should I sing? When I lie down thinking about these things, my heart races, and I can't sleep. Thinking about how overwhelming it would be," he added.[translated]

Jimin continued by asking his beloved "ARMY" if they were doing well, eating properly, and exercising to maintain good health. Through his letter, Jimin reassured those who were having a tough time. He ended his letter by letting his fans know that he has been doing well in the military.

"Are our ARMYs doing well? Are you eating well? Are you at least doing some exercise? Well, obviously not, right? Hahahaha (But you really should). I hope nothing too bad has happened. If something did, I hope it wasn't too tough. You should be happy, our ARMY. I want to make you even happier, but it’s a bit frustrating. Still, I’m doing well here, so don't worry too much." he said. [translated]

In other news, BTS Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024. All BTS members, including Jimin, came to receive him at the Yeoncheon military center.

Jin appeared at Jamsil Indoor Arena in Seoul on June 13 to meet 1,000 fans and hug them as part of his in-person meet-and-greet event. BTS Jin made sure to celebrate the group's anniversary with their fans through this event.