“He has a beautiful heart” – Sofia Carson gushes over BTS’ Jimin as she reveals how ‘Purple Hearts’ led to their ‘Slow Dance’ collab

On February 22, 2025, Sofia Carson talked about working with BTS’s Jimin on the Slow Dance live performance video, in an interview with HELLO! Magazine. In August 2024, BTS’ YouTube channel BANGTAN TV released a live performance video of the singer performing Rebirth (Intro) and Slow Dance with Carson.

The performance was set against a transition from sunset to city lights. They conclude the performance with a bow and a hug. During the interview, the actress said:

"I know that Jimin is a very special person and he has a beautiful heart, and they want to make sure that everyone that collaborates with him feels like they match him in that sense and I was so honored when they told me that. We had a beautiful experience, and they flew me out to Seoul to shoot the video together and he's just the kindest heart and I'm so grateful.”

The opportunity followed when the K-pop star watched Purple Hearts and loved the Hollywood artist's voice in that. His team then reached out to Carson to make it happen. She expressed her admiration for the Bangtan Boys member, saying:

“Jimin watched Purple Hearts, true story. I was told that he loved the sound of my voice, and he thought it would be the perfect fit for him.”

The Netflix film stars Carson as singer-songwriter Cassie Salazar and Nicholas Galitzine as US Marine Luke, who marry for military benefits to clear their debts. The 31-year-old sang all the eight songs present in the flick.

Sofia Carson addresses the possibility of working with BTS' Jimin again

Sofia Carson and Jimin (Image via Instagram/@sofiacarson)

When questioned about a future collaboration with the BTS star after Slow Dance, Sofia Carson responded, "We’ll see." The Disney alum also expressed her gratitude to Jimin on social media while posting the live video clip on August 4, 2024. She wrote:

“Performed live from Seoul, South Korea. . . @bts.bighitofficial. I loved every second of singing our song together, Jimin. Thank. You.And the most special thanks to Jimin’s Muse ARMY... #SlowDance.”

Up next, the Screen Actor Guild award ambassador is starring in The Life List, a film she called one of her “proudest pieces." Meanwhile, Park Ji-min's second solo album, MUSE, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. This made him the first K-pop soloist with two albums reaching the second position.

Soon after, Stray Kids’ ATE took the No. 1 spot, marking a rare instance of two K-pop albums topping the chart simultaneously. Jimin also surpassed Eminem's album, The Death of Slim Shady, on the iTunes chart with MUSE.

MUSE was preceded by the pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO). The album features tracks like WHO, Interlude: Showtime, Rebirth (Intro), Be Mine, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), and Closer Than This. It follows Jimin’s 2023 solo debut EP, FACE.

Jimin is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. He is expected to return in June 2025.

