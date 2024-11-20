“He deserves it” - Fans marvel at Byeon Woo-seok’s reported tripled ad rates & brand domination following Lovely Runner's global success

According to the Korean news outlet OSEN, actor Byeon Woo-seok's advertising fee has tripled following the global success of the tvN network drama Lovely Runner. The article stipulated that an increase in a celebrity's advertising fee by more than three times in a short period is a rare case in the South Korean entertainment industry.

OSEN reported that Byeon Woo-seok's advertising model fee exceeded one billion won per year. This figure is considered the highest level and one of the best among the top stars in Korea. Many fans flooded the internet with supportive comments for the actor, proclaiming that the Lovely Runner actor deserved this much-awaited success. A fan posted on X:

"He deserves it. He has earned it."

The news report revealed that his modeling fee is said to have been increased from 400 million won to 1-1.5 billion won in just six months.

"THE POWER BYEON WOOSEOK," a fan reiterated.

"A reminder to yall that this doesn't happened overnight. He earnestly waited for 8 years for this to happen." A fan commented.

"Well deserved my honey, you worked sooo hard, now is the time to reap the fruit of your labour," another fan reacted.

Some X users were left in shock when the report revealed that following the success of Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo-seok can expect a guarantee fee in hundreds of millions for his next television appearance. The report stated:

"Considering his increased popularity and overseas disrtribution rights, it is estimated that he will receive 100 million won or more per episode. (...) He will easily join the ranks of actors who receive a guaranteed fee in the hundreds of millions for his next work."

Several netizens and fans of the actor reacted to the report, commenting on how his popularity is "no joke" and that he deserves the fame.

"100million per ep ...wowww," an X user exclaimed.

"no joke his face is everywheree in SoKor rn," a comment read.

"they honestly tried to tear him down (typical when they shoot into stardom) but he is a STAR now, i'm so so happy for him, lovely runner was a life changer for him and he deserves every good bit of it," another user commented.

Lovely Runner: Byeon Woo-seok's turning point

Born on October 31, 1991, Byeon Woo-seok is a South Korean actor and model who gained global and domestic popularity for his first leading role in 2024's television series Lovely Runner alongside actress Kim Hye-yoon. In a classic K-drama fashion, the series explores the romantic journey of an idol and his fan.

He debuted as a model in 2010 and, six years later, kicked off his acting career with the tvN television series Dear My Friends. He also worked alongside the top Korean stars, including Parasite actress Park So-dam and Reply 1988 actor Park Bo-gum in Record of Youth (2020). While he made his big screen cameo in 2017 with Midnight Runners, he adorned the big screen with a lead role in 20th Century Girl alongside Kim Yoo-jung.

In 2023, Byeon Woo-seok starred in a romantic Korean romance film, Soulmate. The cast included actress Kim Da-mi and Jeon So-nee. He also participated in the television series Strong Girl Nam-soon alongside Lee Yoo-mi and Ong Seong-wu.

On November 4, 2024, Byeon Woo-seok was announced as the global brand ambassador of Clinique and Prada.

The actor will wrap up the year with a special "Exclusive Stage" performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards in Osaka, Japan, on November 23.

