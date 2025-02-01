"He just wants to be a civilian" — Fans proud as BTS' Kim Namjoon reveals that he was promoted to Sergeant in military

On February 1, local time, BTS' Kim Namjoon shared a heartfelt letter through the South Korean social media platform Weverse, revealing that he was promoted to Sergeant in the military. He added:

"I hope you have a happy new year. Since I forgot to greet you at the end of the year, I, Kim Namjoon, has finally become a sergeant. Sgt Kim !! Everyone else got promoted early, so probably all 4 of have already become sergeants. Though I feel proud.. Should I also say that it feels like my military life has just started now heh heh; But still, because the next level (to attain) is now to become a civilian, I feel so happy. I'm happy that I'm a sergeant."

Trending

Expand Tweet

BTS' Kim Namjoon shared that he has many things to express once he becomes a civilian. He mentioned waiting for his military discharge on June 10. His post included a selfie in his army uniform, with a black muffler covering the lower half of his face.

Subsequently, the latest post circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the artist. Many fans also noted that even though he was promoted to Sergeant, he really wanted to become a civilian. An X user emotionally tweeted:

"yes, namjoons weverse letter is safe to open. he just wants to be a civilian."

Expand Tweet

The fandom observed that BTS' Kim Namjoon wanted to become a civilian as a soon as possible. They further expressed their longing for his beautiful words, accompanied by emotional appeal.

"namjoon throughout his weverse letter: omg im a sergeant now! but you know what's better? a civilian! I want to be civilian!! PLEASE LET ME BE A CIVILIAN!! I'm so jealous two members are already civilian. just 4 months and guess what? I'll be a civilian!!!!"- a fan reacted.

"I sensed a lot of excitement, joy & hope in @BTS_twt Namjoon’s letter today. Giddy w all the emotions.Being a new sargeant, counting the days until he’s back as a civilian on 10.06 [4 months to go!], thinking of what he will do then [laugh & a lot to say!]"- a fan shared.

"brb sobbing as i post this i've missed him and his beautiful words so much,"- a fan commented.

ARMYs shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating the idol's latest achievement. Many also stated they were waiting to be reunited with him on June 10, 2025, which was four months away.

"Congratulations our Kim Namjoon! So proud of you,"- a user reacted.

"The way Joonie is happy to be a sergeant & equally excited to be a civilian & waiting eagerly for 10th June is just so heartwarming & precious,just 4 months to go,"- a user shared.

"OH NAMJOON HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SARGEANT congratulations joonie! You're almost done!! I'm so proud of you,"- a user commented.

BTS' Kim Namjoon wanted to convey multiple stories after he became a civilian

In the letter, he shared that once he became a civilian, he would be able to tell many stories in his own way. He added:

"There are lots of things I want to share with you once I come back as civilian Kim Namjoon. Even stories that are hard to share right now.. Someday, won't there be a time where I'll be able to share/deliver (all of this) in my own way. These thoughts come to mind when I'm wandering about, amidst my sleepless nights. It will pass right.. 10 June will come. It will come for sure. Hurhurhurhurhur I should laugh it off."

Expand Tweet

He expressed how only few days remained for his discharge and added:

"It is already February. There's aboout 4 months left now. And when March arrives, about a 100 days will remain.. As always, in here, I've been exercising, playing instruments, listening to music on the weekends, watching movies while studying, and preparing to leave well. And hoping that all of you will stay healthy. To commemorate being a sergeant, I shaved my head again."

BTS' Kim Namjoon mentioned that he is expected to be discharged on June 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback