"HE KNOWS THEY ONLY CAME FOR HIM" — Internet reacts as ARMY makes debut on BTS' j-hope's Instagram following his Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes act

On January 23, 2025, BTS' j-hope took over the stage at the Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes musical event organized in Paris’ La Defense Arena. This charitable music festival welcomed several other musicians, including BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and Taeyang, as part of their K-pop roster.

BTS' j-hope was cheered by ARMYs at the event, who gathered to celebrate their favorite K-pop idol. Following the event, Hobi posted many photos on his Instagram account. The post featured some pictures of ARMYs, who were cheering Hobi with huge placards in their hands.

This was seemingly the first time BTS' j-hope shared the images of ARMYs on his Instagram. Fans were overjoyed to see how the BTS idol showed his love for his ARMYs. Therefore, Hobi’s followers flooded the internet with their admiration for the singer. One user on X wrote:

“Equality is Hobi + Army” “Armys piece of peace” “Hope in every beat” HE KNOWS THEY ONLY CAME FOR HIM”

Many other reactions from ARMYs were seen online. While some said BTS' j-hope dedicated his Instagram post to ARMYs, other online fans praised ARMYs.

“hobi dedicating most of his insta post to the army who came to support him- oh that's love.,” stated a fan.

“To be loved by the ones you love !! Oh I love it here !!!! Also ARMYs are so gorgeous,” commented an admirer.

“He knows his btches pulled up to the arena only and only for him,” wrote another fan.

“OMGGGG YEEEES ARMYS ON HOBI INSTA YESSSS,” stated an admirer.

Some claimed that BTS' j-hope was moved by his ARMYs, while others said the world was waiting for Hobi and his performance.

“He was clearly moved by armys response and presence. He wae rubbing his chest while talking about it He is so grateful!,” a fan wrote.

“HE KNOWS THAT HE'S LOVED. WHAT CAN BE MORE IMPORTANT TO US THAN IT,” another fan commented.

“the whole world was waiting for him,” stated a fan.

BTS' j-hope’s “HOPE ON THE STREET” world tour is set to begin in February 2025

Jung Ho-seok, aka j-hope, announced his highly anticipated HOPE ON THE STREET world tour via his Instagram post. He shared the list of locations where he will be performing starting February 28. Hobi will begin his tour with Seoul and then move to different world regions, including LA, Brooklyn, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, and Mexico.

The complete list of BTS' j-hope's world tour venues, dates, and countries is mentioned below:

South Korea:

February 28, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

United States:

March 13, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 26, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 31, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

Asia:

April 12, 2025 – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 26, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10, 2025 — Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 — Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 17, 2025 — Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 — Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 24, 2025 — Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 — Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 31, 2025 — Osaka, Japan, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025 — Osaka, Japan, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

North America:

March 22, 2025 – Mexico, Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Mexico, Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

In related news, BTS' j-hope created his account on TikTok on January 24, 2025. TikTok Korea’s official social media page welcomed Hobi with a special video.

