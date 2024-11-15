“He looks younger”— Fans react as BTS' Jimin’s latest KCTC training image goes viral online

On November 15, 2024, a fresh picture of BTS' Jimin in a military uniform from his Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC) went viral online. The picture, a group photo with his fellow soldiers, garnered widespread attention.

BTS' Jimin’s fans swooned over his latest picture in military uniform. As a result, fans inundated the internet with their praises for the WHO singer. Some remarked that Jimin looked younger in the photo, with one user on X expressing this sentiment, commented:

“the way he looks younger with every update-”

Many other reactions to BTS' Jimin’s uniform images surfaced on the internet. While many said he looked "handsome," others stated that the idol looks "young and fresh."

“OMGGGGGG GUYSSSSS JIMIN. HE'S LOOKING SO HANDSOME”- expressed a fan.

“How does he look so fine like a wine... that also after hard military service”- stated another user on X.

“oh my jimin looks so young and fresh”- wrote another fan.

“without the cap he really does look like a middle school student”- commented another admirer.

Other fans also praised BTS' Jimin's appearance in his military uniform.

”he’s actually insane like how do you just casually look this pretty”- a fan remarked.

“Jimin is only one of whole band who really serves his country, and didnt get warm place next to command in training unit for recruits, in orchestra or in advertising military unit.”- stated a fan.

“Park jimin looks like an angel even when in the military”- commented a fan.

BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung, and Namjoon have completed 60% of their military service

On November 4, 2024, the Korean military app Goondori released updates on BTS members' military training. It revealed that Jimin, Taehyung, Namjoon, and Jungkook had already completed half of their training. As shown on the app, the four members got through 60% of their service time.

This latest revelation about their military duty highlighted the members' projected return to music activities, causing excitement among ARMYs across the globe.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook entered the military together in December 2023 under a companion soldier program. Taehyung and Namjoon were also enlisted together in December of last year. As a result, the four members are probably going to be discharged at the same time in June 2025.

In October 2024, certain photos of Jimin became trendy on social media, purportedly showing the idol sporting a Special Warrior emblem over his Key Division patch.

There were some group shots of Jimin with other combatants from the K55A1 SELF-PROPELLED HOWITZER 6-MAN CREW, and fans saw the idol wearing the badge on his arm. As the photographs spread, thrilled fans began to praise and encourage Jimin.

As of this writing, Jin (Kim Seokjin) and j-hope (Jung Ho-seok) of BTS have completed their mandatory military training. Jin, the first member to fulfill his duties, was discharged on June 12, 2024. Jung Ho-seok, aka j-hope, was discharged from military duty on October 17, 2024. SUGA is going to be the third one as he will be returning in March 2025.

