“He must thank dispach that their relationship wasn't exposed”- Fans hilariously react to BLACKPINK's Rosé’s ‘Rosie’ album lyric sneak peek

On Monday, November 18, i-D magazine shared an interview with BLACKPINK's Rosé. The APT singer sat down for an interview where she answered questions related to her upcoming debut solo album, Rosie. She discussed the album's production, the pressure from fans and the industry, the intent behind the album's tracks, and other topics.

In between, BLACKPINK's Rosé also gave a lyric sneak peek to one of the songs when she sang it on camera. The lyrics of her impending release are:

“I can forgive you for a lot of things.. for not giving me back my tiffany rings.. but i'll never forgive you for one thing, my dear.. you wasted my prettiest years.”

This lyric excerpt piqued fans' curiosity regarding the person who took Rosé's Tiffany rings, as mentioned in her verses. Consequently, fans of BLACKPINK's Rosé inundated the internet with their comments and speculations regarding the person to whom Rosé was alluding in her lyrics. One fan made a playful comment saying:

“At this point he is a definition of trash, he must thank dispach that their relationship wasn't exposed”

Some referred to that person as Rosé’s ex and called him ‘manipulator,’ ‘toxic,’ and ‘thief’ as he took away her rings and wasted her 'prettiest' years.

“rosé’s ex was a manipulator possessive toxic AND thief pick a damn struggle oh my," wrote a fan.

“She became a Tiffany girl in April 2021, and Gone was about a guy shé dated until 2019... don't yall think shé's singing about another guy in this song?," asked another fan

“whoever hurt my girl and wasted her prettiest years, COUNT YOUR DAYS!," another X user stated.

Netizens even demanded BLACKPINK’s fandom, Blinks, to dig and find out the name of Rosé’s ex-partner.

“I know I should not care but where is that FBI Blinks who can dig and see everything I need name of that as*hole," wrote a fan.

“She said for not giving me back my tiffany rings maybe just maybe coz rings "symbolizes commitment & love" hence he wasted her prettiest years,” remarked a fan.

“Hide yourself bruh you’re wanted to rosie’s fandom," warned another user on X.

BLACKPINK's Rosé asserted that she is a workaholic during her interview

BLACKPINK's Rosé said she dwells on fandom pressure and misunderstandings in her interview. She noted she hates being called lazy because she's a workaholic.

"The criticism keeps me up, but it's only because I love my fans so much. It does eat me alive. They can get impatient, which I totally understand, but at the end of the day, I'm human. When I'm misunderstood, I feel the most weak and sad. Anyone who calls me Rosie, who knows me as a friend or family, knows I am a workaholic," BLACKPINK's Rosé

She also answered some of her fan questions in the magazine’s i-D Asks video. When one fan asked her about her ‘dream team,’ she replied, ‘Bruno Mars and Rosé.’ The duo released their track APT on October 18.

APT is the pre-release track of Rosé’s upcoming album, Rosie, which is slated for release on December 6, 2024. As of this writing, APT’s music video has crossed over 373 million views on YouTube with over nine million likes.

