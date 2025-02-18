Hellbound actor Yoo Ah-In receives suspended sentence in drug case appeal, to be released after 5 months of court detention

On February 18, 2025, South Korean media outlet Korea Times reported that actor Yoo Ah-in was released from prison after an appellate court handed him a suspended sentence. The Seoul High Court overturned the initial ruling that had sentenced him to one year in prison for habitual drug use.

As a result, Yoo, who had been in custody for five months since his initial sentencing, walked free following the court's revised verdict. Yoo Ah-in, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, was first convicted in September 2024 by the Seoul Central District Court for repeatedly abusing medical drugs, including propofol, under the pretense of cosmetic procedures.

The court had sentenced him to one year in prison, along with a fine of two million KRW (approximately $1,860) and an additional forfeiture of 1.45 million KRW (around $1,070). Yoo was detained following the initial ruling.

The case stemmed from multiple dr*g-related charges. The Hellbound actor was found to have used propofol 181 times between September 2020 and March 2022. He also obtained over 1,100 sleeping pills using another person’s identity on 44 separate occasions between May 2021 and August 2023.

Additionally, Yoo was accused of smoking marij*ana during a trip to the United States with four acquaintances and encouraging YouTuber Hairmon to do the same.

More about actor Yoo Ah-in and his ongoing case trials

During the appeals trial, the prosecution pushed for a four-year prison sentence, arguing the severity of Yoo Ah-in’s habitual dr*g use. However, the Seoul High Court reduced the sentence to a one-year term, suspended for two years, meaning Yoo Ah-in would avoid further prison time unless he committed another offense during the probation period.

The court also upheld the previous fines and ordered Yoo Ah-in to complete 80 hours of community service and attend 40 hours of drug rehabilitation programs. The appeals court explained that the decision to reduce the sentence was based on several factors.

The judges noted that although Yoo Ah-in had committed the offenses over an extended period, there was no evidence of addiction or dependence on the drugs. They also considered his medical history, including struggles with depression and sleep disorders, which contributed to his actions.

Furthermore, the actor's clean criminal record and his expressions of remorse, including a promise to avoid reoffending, played a significant role in the court's decision.

Yoo, who remained composed throughout the trial, bowed deeply after hearing the verdict but did not make any further statements. The outcome of the appeal has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some criticizing the leniency of the sentence while others viewed it as a fair consideration of his mental health struggles and efforts to reform.

A celebrated actor with a career spanning over two decades, he rose to fame with acclaimed performances in films and dramas, earning recognition as one of South Korea’s most prominent stars.

However, his career took a downturn following the drug scandal, which brought intense media scrutiny and public backlash.

With the court’s final decision, the actor has avoided further imprisonment, but the impact of the case on his public image and professional career remains significant. Whether Yoo Ah-in will be able to reclaim his place in the entertainment industry after completing his legal obligations remains to be seen.

