“Hello to those people who said she's a nepo baby”- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals how her acting tryout led to an unexpected singing career 

On January 30, 2025, Dex Fridge Interview released its latest episode featuring BLACKPINK's Jisoo as the guest of the episode. The latest interview with Jisoo was released via the YouTube channel, @ch117. In the one-hour show, BLACKPINK's Jisoo talked about her trainee days, recounted her stories with other members of the band, and also mentioned her upcoming release.

In between, Jisoo said that she intended to be an actress when she first auditioned for YG Entertainment, but the management requested her to sing a song instead. Jisoo stated that she sang I Have A Lover during her audition and was selected on the same day.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s newest revelation about her passion for acting garnered much attention from her fans online. As a result, Jisoo's admirers took to the internet to express their admiration for the idol's multiple talents as well as reactions for YG Entertainment that gave the artist her maiden break as a singer.

One user on X commented:

“hello to those people who said she's a nepo baby this is a slap to y'all”.

While some said BLACKPINK's Jisoo was lucky, others claimed that she was born to be a superstar.

“imagine you are trainee working day and night to be accepted as a singer and this girl just sang a random song and got in, mama can you bless me with your luck,” commented another fan.

“She didn’t even know who yg was or even the company and just casually auditioned not even for idol but for actress category but a random twitter user wants to tell me she is nepo baby and debuted bc of connections,” stated an admirer.

“she’s really born to be a superstar like there’s no denying it,” wrote another fan.

“She audition in actress category but instead ask her to sing n that day onwards she was told to practice next day my multi talented Superstar catch it minions!,” commented another admirer.

Some referred to Jisoo as “The GOAT,” while others pointed out how she is successful in both acting and singing. Another fan highlighted YG’s vision of seeing Jisoo as one of the “biggest stars” of this generation.

“YG knew she was THE GOAT, he had a clear vision of her future and everything went well for her. Actress, singer, CEO, model and more. The funny thing is that she didn’t even try to change herself to fit in, it was just her personality and her talent,” expressed another fan.

“Acting was really her first choice!! Then boom…she is now successful in both. Will always have your back Jisoo!! Will support you as an actress and idol!,” commented another fan.

“this is one of proofs of jisoo is so damn talented. she auditioned for an actress, yg asked her to sing then accepted her as an actress and idol too. now she is so successful in both industry,” a fan wrote.

“To be able to get accepted immediately by YG one of the strictest companies when it comes to talent says a lot. They see the vision and Jisoo now is one of the biggest stars in this generation.,” stated a fan.

Dex Fridge Interview’s host admired BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s beauty

Throughout the conversation, the show’s host Dex continually praised BLACKPINK's Jisoo. During the interview, Jisoo and Dex, both born in 1995, referenced their same birth year in their discussion.

The YouTuber noted that the Snowdrop star appeared younger than her actual age and further stated that she was even more gorgeous in person. He even complimented her by calling her a "visual gangster."

Additionally, BLACKPINK's Jisoo asserted that her forthcoming song is more exhilarating than her 2023 smashing hit, FLOWER. She asserted that once someone listens to it, everything will advance rightly, prompting others to think about her.

During the interview, she played a portion of the song, prompting Dex to dance and remark on its addictive quality.

In related news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is preparing for the debut of her solo project AMORTAGE, which is slated for February 14, 2025.

Besides, the idol will also appear in the upcoming zombie apocalypse drama Newtopia. The show will premiere on February 7, 2025, via COUPANG TV.

